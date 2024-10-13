League Legends thrill Rotorua fans for men’s mental health

Some of rugby league’s retired greats have thrilled fans in Rotorua over the weekend in the name of men’s mental health and wellbeing.

More than 2500 whānau packed into Puketawhero Park on Saturday to watch some of Australasia’s most loved ex-NRL and Kiwi representative players take to the field against the Bay of Plenty Lakers rugby league team.

Photo / Supplied

While the Legends came out on top 48-14, ex-Warrior and Kiwi player Sione Faumuina, who created the event, said this wasn’t what it was about.

“At the end of the day, it wasn’t about who won, it was about raising awareness about men’s mental health and wellbeing,” Faumuina said in a release.

Despite being a bit puffed after the game, Faumuina was full of praise for the Bay of Plenty Lakers and the crowd.

“We were very rusty at the start, but once the joints loosened up, the body kicked in as if I was 23.

“It was a great game – but I’m very grateful that the Lakers took it a bit easy on us!”

Photo / Supplied

In the moments before a haka broke out, Faumiuna addressed the crowd who stayed after the game to meet their idols.

“Today is about celebrating our men, our brothers, grandfathers, friends,” he said.

“We want everyone to know, especially our men, if you are going through troubles, all you’ve got to do is to ask for help – please just ask.”

Photo / Supplied

Israel Hawkins, a Rotorua community leader, who took to the field for an exhibition match earlier in the day, said the Legends had made a significant impact in the short time they had been there.

“There is no doubt that we have challenges with mental health in communities across the country, and our men are particularly hard to reach when it comes to identifying concerns and providing support.

“The stories these guys have shared in the past few days have reached the hearts and minds of men - and women - across the rohe.”

Photo / Supplied

Hawkins, who is CEO of WERA Aotearoa Charitable Trust, a Rotorua community support organisation and a key supporter of the event, said the Legends stood to make a real difference.

“In order to make some gains in improving men’s mental health and wellbeing, we have to try something different.

“League Legends is that something different.”