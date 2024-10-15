Whānau worried for 12 year old girl missing for two weeks

Whānau and police are concerned for the welfare of 12-year-old, Franque, who has been missing since October 2.

She was last seen at her home on Manurewa and is believed to currently be in Whangārei, or in the south Auckland area, possibly in Manurewa, Papakura, Pukekohe or Papatoetoe.

"Franque has a distinguishing birth mark on the side of her neck and head," a police spokesperson said.

“Our enquiries have been ongoing, and we are now seeking information from the public.”

Police are asking anyone who sees Franque to please contact 111 as soon as possible.

Additionally, anyone who has further information on her whereabouts should contact Police on 105, quoting file number 241014/3703.