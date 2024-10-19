Cringey All Black hakas, mullets and the Treaty Principles Bill ‘belong back in the 70s’

A new comedic campaign has launched calling for Kiwis to voice their opposition towards Act’s Treaty Principles Bill, comparing it to embarrassing things that belong in the 1970s.

The controversial bill has received a lot of attention, with its creator David Seymour going up against iwi leader Modlik Helmut in a debate recently.

Voiced by comedian Cori Gonzales-Macuer, the tongue-in-cheek advertisement compares the bill to bad ideas that belong in the past. Some examples used were cringey All Black hakas and mullets.

To wrap up the video, a message appears at the end: “Let’s not go there again, eh.” This follows a widespread poster and billboard campaign promoting messages like “I choose unity” and “I teach my kids how to share.”

The campaign is being funded by the not-for-profit project Te Tiriti is Us, which is asking Kiwis to write to their local MPs asking them to oppose the bill.

Te Tiriti is Us is led by self-described “regular New Zealanders” with no party allegiances, Barbara Blake and Rob Smith.

Blake said the bill wasn’t a partisan issue.

“We see Te Tiriti, and the principles that have been established, as a fundamental part of our cultural identity. Our campaign asks all New Zealanders to remember that. Why should a minor political party be trying to re-write the principles?”

Jones said there was a pretty clear idea of what the term “the principles of the treaty” meant.

“In 1989 the then Labour government published a set of Treaty principles intended to guide its actions on matters relating to Te Tiriti. So, Treaty principles have been developed by the Waitangi Tribunal, the courts and government.”

The proposed Treaty Principles Bill is part of the coalition deal between National and Act. National and New Zealand First have stood their ground telling Kiwis, they weren’t going to support it past the first reading.