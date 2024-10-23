Containers retrieved from Manawanui shipwreck in Samoa as CHOGM starts

Two containers from HMNZS Manawanui that were retrieved off the southern coast of Upulo, are moved to a truck for transportation as part of Op Resolution. Photo: NZDF

All three containers that fell off the HMNZS Manawanui when it capsized off the Samoan island of Upolu earlier in October have been retrieved.

The task was pulled off between the New Zealand Defence Force and local contractors and authorities.

“After four days of coordination and effort between the New Zealand Defence Force, local contractor Ark Marine and the support of the Samoan authorities, I am pleased to announce that we have removed all three containers that came off the ship,” senior national representative Commodore Andrew Brown said.

“This was a complex team effort where safety was paramount, and I want to thank and acknowledge all those involved in the process.”

Two containers from HMNZS Manawanui retrieved off the southern coast of Upulo are moved to a truck for transportation as part of Op Resolution. Photo: NZDF.

Two of the three-metre shipping containers were empty, while the third contained food. The kai was buried at a landfill, with the three containers safely disposed of at the port.

Currently, Samoa is hosting the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, with KIng Charles and Queen Camilla, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters in attendance.

During this time, the NZ Defence Force will be monitoring the Manawanui and the shoreline.

“This means one dive, one drone flight and one beach patrol daily, with the timing coordinated so as not to disrupt the event,” Brown said.

On October 6, the HMNZS Manawanui ran aground, the next day catching on fire and then capsizing.

There were 78 people on board, and all escaped.

Drone footage of RNZN Divers surveying the area around HMNZS Manawanui on the Southern Coast of Upulo as part of Op Resolution. Photo / New Zealand Defence Force

The Defence Force confirmed it had 950 tonnes of diesel on board when it capsized.

Many locals feared the potential oil or chemical spillage from the Manawanui could be disastrous for the local environment and businesses, according to RNZ.

Stuff reported villagers complaining about their fish smelling like oil ever since the ship went down.