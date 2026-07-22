Samoan kaiako brings ‘Ngākau Māori’ to Te Wharekura o Tāmaki ki te Tonga

Te Wharekura o Tāmaki ki te Tonga formally welcomed its newest staff members this week with a pōwhiri that highlighted the growing diversity and inclusive focus of the kura.

Among those received by the kura was Tavai Tupaea, a Samoan kaiako who has transitioned from kōhanga reo to primary education. Tupaea, a descendant of Falealili, Samoa, has spent the last four years at Te Atawhai Kōhanga Reo, where she first began as a helper.

Ngākau and Tavai Tupaea at Te Wharekura o Tāmaki ki Te Tonga. Photo: Te Ao Māori News.

Her husband, Mita Tupaea, said during the pōhiri that although his partner has no whakapapa Māori, she has developed a “Ngākau Māori” and a strong commitment to the reo. Reflecting on the ceremony, Tupaea said the day held personal significance because her whānau were part of the proceedings.

“He tino ataahua tēnei rangi, tēnei pōwhiri, mahana taku ngākau i te kite i ngā tamariki i te wā o te pōwhiri me taku tama i tū ana ki te taha o āna hoa,” she said.

The couple’s journey with te reo began when they had their first child. They said that moment came to them when they were ready to enrol him into kōhanga and realised they did not know enough reo to support him at home. It was then, Tavai and Mita decided to join the journey so they could learn alongside their tamariki.

“I te wā i tīmata māua me Mita i Te Kōhanga Reo o Te Atawhai, kāore he reo, we didn’t know anything in te reo Māori, but what we wanted to do was put our kids in so that it would get us in as well,” Tupaea said.

That commitment has led to a trilingual household where Māori, Samoan and English are spoken. Tavai said that while Samoan is naturally spoken in her extended family home, she and Mita chose to prioritise te reo in their own house to ensure their four children had equal access to the language.

Mita, who is from Ihumātao and Tainui, spoke about her transformation during the ceremony.

Mita Tupaea. Photo: Te Ao Māori News.

“I tīmata ia ki Te Atawhai Kōhanga Reo hei māmā awhi, mai i tērā wā tae noa ki tēnei rā, ahakoa nō Hāmoa, he ngākau Māori ia, pai rawa ia ki te kōrero i te reo Māori,” he said.

Bridging communication through play

A major part of Tupaea’s new role at the kura is her continued support for Ngākau, a child wtih autism. Tupaea has supported Ngākau since he was one year old, building a relationship with him through daily play at the park and in the sandpit. Because he did not respond to verbal cues, she used reo ā-ringa to communicate, which he responded to well. Ngākau, she said, learns through sensory and hands-on experiences rather than traditional listening.

“Ngā kaimahi me ngā kaiako o te kōhanga reo, we understand that, and coming into kura, I know they will soon understand what Ngākau is like,” she said.

Modesty Tautuhi, a senior staff member at Te Atawhai Kōhanga Reo, said the move ensures Ngākau will have consistent support.

“Ka haere mai ia hei kaiaāhina mō tō tātou nei tamaiti, a Ngākau, hei akiaki... kia pūmau tonu ia ki tōna reo rangatira me ōna tikanga,” said Tautuhi.

Tumuaki Irihapeti Matiaha stated that this level of support is part of the school’s strategy, called Te Pou Whakarito.

Te Wharekura o Tāmaki ki te Tonga. Photo: Te Ao Māori News.

“Ko te mahi o Te Pau Whakarito, he whaiwhai haere ngā tautoko, i ngā momo ratonga, i ngā pūtea hei awhina i a mātou... kia whai mana ai ngā uri whaikaha,” said Matiaha.

Tupaea believes that students who bring a different learning styles are an asset to the school environment.

“It’s a beautiful space to be in... they bring a different, but beautiful vibe into te ao Māori,” she said.