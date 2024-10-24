Wāhine shine at Māori business leaders awards

Wāhine Māori are continuing to blaze a trail in the world of Māori-owned businesses, according to the latest Matapaeroa report released by Te Puni Kōkiri.

This data and insights series reveals that nearly 40% of Māori businesses have Māori owners, underscoring the growing influence and leadership of Māori women in entrepreneurship.

This was further highlighted at the Māori Business Leaders Awards last night, where wāhine Māori claimed five of the six prestigious awards, cementing their role as key drivers of success in the Māori economy.

Māori Business Leaders Awards held at Waipapa Taumata Rau

The evening was a celebration of innovation, leadership, and cultural heritage. Speaking at the event, Traci Houpapa, a prominent Māori business leader, emphasised the significance of strategic decision-making, equity, and long-term planning.

“The focus is on our future, on making sound decisions, and having the strategic insights and nouse to move forward,” Houpapa. said. “We’re striving for equity for our wāhine, tāne, mokopuna, and whānau, and that’s what makes us successful.”

Houpapa also spoke of the personal importance of the awards, attributing her success to the trust and vision passed down from her elders.

“This ceremony honours those who have entrusted me with their vision and those who have seen potential in me to fulfil their hopes, dreams, and aspirations for our future and our mokopuna,” she said.

Vanessa Hayes receives entrepreneurial award

One of the standout winners of the night was Vanessa Hayes, founder and chief executive of Torere Macadamias. She was recognised with the Entrepreneurial Māori Business Leader award for her efforts in building a Māori macadamia collective, which supports other Māori growers in the industry.

“We now have several macadamia farms across Waihau Bay, Ruatoria, and the Matātua region,” Hayes said. “These farms are growing together, sharing knowledge and resources.”

Hayes stressed the importance of investing in regions where Māori could make better use of their lands, aiming to uplift communities through sustainable and collaborative business practices.

As the Māori economy continues to grow, currently valued at $70 billion, discussions at hui across the country indicate this number is expected to rise in the near future. Māori businesses, led increasingly by wāhine, are at the forefront of this economic expansion, contributing to the prosperity and sustainability of Aotearoa.