Oil painting of Māori elder expected to bring $3 million at auction

Thoughts of a Tohunga by Charles Frederick Goldie is expected to bring up to $3 million at an auction next month. Photo: International Art Centre

A painting of a Māori elder is expected to bring a record price and become one of the most expensive oil paintings in New Zealand history.

Commentators believe Thoughts of a Tohunga, painted by New Zealand artist Charles Frederick Goldie in 1938, could bring up to $3 million at an auction next month.

This would make it the most expensive oil painting ever sold in New Zealand.

Colin McCahon’s 1982 painting, Is there anything of which one can say look this is new? set the previous record when it was sold for $2.45 million in September.

The painting is of Whakekauri Tahuna from the Tūhoe iwi, who was one of the last tattooed men of his generation. The auction will take place at the International Art Centre in Parnell, Auckland, on November 26.

International Art Centre director Richard Thomson said Thoughts of a Tohunga was one of Goldie’s most exceptional works.

“This is a Goldie masterpiece, there’s no doubt about that.

“Goldie’s importance in the history of Maori art cannot be overstated and this is considered by many to be possibly the finest painting he ever produced.

“It is quite remarkable and shows a Maori elder with an intricate moko and wearing a large pounamu tiki around his neck.”

Thomson said art critics have called the painting “an artistic tour de force”.

“Goldie is probably the most sought after painter of Maori elders because of his art skill and ability, particularly with Maori subjects,” he said.

“His works are quite simply unmatched. It is the finest portrait of a Maori elder we have seen in the many years we have been handling Goldie paintings.”

Thomson said Goldie’s work regularly brought record prices and he believes the painting would become one of his most sought after works.

“We have already had an incredibly wide interest in the painting and that is before it has been included in the catalogue,” he said.

Wharekauri Tahuna was believed to be 103 when he died and was painted several times by Goldie.

He was thought to be one of the last Maori elders with a full facial moko and was one of Goldie’s favourite subjects.

The painting is one of the largest Goldie produced and is considered a rare and exceptional example of his work.

- Stuff