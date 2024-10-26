Maungārongo Marae: Citizenship ceremony first for Ruapehu District

Maungārongo Marae has hosted Ruapehu District's first citizenship ceremony on a marae in Ohakune. Photo / Supplied

Maungārongo Marae in Ohakune has hosted the first citizenship ceremony on a marae in the Ruapehu District.

Ngāti Rangi hapū, Ngāti Tui-o-Nuku, made the occasion extra special for the district’s newest citizens, mayor Weston Kirton said Friday.

“The atmosphere at Maungārongo Marae was one of warmth and unity.

“It was a privilege to witness such a significant moment in the lives of our newest citizens, and it is a memory that they will carry with them for the rest of their lives.”

Ruapehu mayor Weston Kirton said Ngāti Tui-o-Nuku hapū made the occasion extra special for the district’s newest citizens. Photo / Supplied

Hapū member and Ruapehu district councillor, Korty Wilson, said Ngāti Tui-o-Nuku were elated to host the ceremony and welcome the new citizens.

“We look forward to this being the first of many, both in the south and north of Ruapehu.

“It was a great cultural experience for our new citizens.”

Mayor Kirton expressed his deep gratitude to the hapū for their generous hospitality.

“We are immensely thankful to Ngāti Tui-o-Nuku for opening the doors of Maungārongo Marae and making this ceremony a truly unique experience.

“Their manaakitanga was at the heart of the day’s success.

“Council hopes that this ceremony will be the first of many to be held on marae throughout the district. This event marks another important stage in our growing relationship with Ruapehu hapū and iwi.”