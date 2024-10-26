More police on Auckland public transport after fatal stabbing

This article was first published by RNZ.

More police are being allocated for public transport in Auckland, in the wake of the fatal stabbing on a bus in Onehunga this week.

Bernice Maychurch was killed on the Number 74 bus on Wednesday afternoon, with 37-year-old Kael Leona charged with murder.

He appeared in the Auckland District Court on Friday morning after handing himself into police on Thursday.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell said it was a senseless and horrific attack and people deserve to be safe on buses, trains and ferries.

There will be a greater police presence across public transport in Auckland as a result, Mitchell added.

A spokesperson for Transport Minister Simeon Brown confirmed he and Mitchell would be sitting down with Auckland Transport on Friday.

In a statement on Saturday, Mitchell said he and Brown were working together, alongside Police and Auckland Transport in response.

“This attack has shaken Aucklanders, and particularly public transport users,” he said.

“The Government utterly condemns this senseless and horrific loss of life, and is taking action to make public transport safer for workers and passengers alike.

“Kiwis deserve to be able to get on a bus, train or ferry and be safe doing so. That is why the Government is determined to create a safer environment for everyone on public transport.”

Transport Minister Simeon Brown said he would be looking into whether the Sentencing Amendment Bill should expand aggravating factors to all public transport users.

“An expansion could include making offences against all public transport users an aggravating factor, ensuring greater protection for those who rely on buses, trains, and ferries,” he said.

“The Bill already provides for a new aggravating factor for offences against public transport workers.

“This is about making sure that public transport remains safe for everyone, whether you are a worker or a passenger. It sends a clear message that violence and abuse in these spaces will not be tolerated.”

Brown added the government would ensure the $15 million in Budget 2024 funding for bus driver safety and work conditions is provided to Public Transport Authorities by the end of the year.

He said the funding will be used for safety improvements, including retrofitted safety screens and real-time CCTV monitoring.

- RNZ



