Ngāti Rangi appoints new tribal rūnanga chair

Central North Island iwi Ngāti Rangi has appointed a new chair for its tribal rūnanga Te Kāhui o Paerangi.

Troy Brown will take on the new role at the Hui ā-Tau (annual meeting) on December 8, when current chair Whetu Moataane stands down.

Brown is systems and engagement manager for Waihuia Consulting, chair of Tuhiariki Marae near Raetihi and a rūnanga member of Te Kāhui o Paerangi.

He has been employed in engagement, advisory and activator roles, brokering relationships and managing engagement between government and iwi, and between whānau, hapū and iwi.

“Although I am still building my experience, I have had the privilege of holding several leadership and governance roles in recent years,” Brown said.

“My project management and relationship-building experience have equipped me with transferable skills that I can bring to this role.”

Brown was unanimously supported by Te Kāhui o Paerangi at its October hui in Ohakune, where he spoke about the importance of succession planning.

“My vision for Te Kāhui o Paerangi is to explore innovative ways to engage with more of our whānau and connect with our younger generations.”

