Suicide statistics for Māori remain high

Data from the Office of the Chief Coroner shows Māori are disproportionately represented in suicide statistics.

The annual provisional suspected suicide statistics have been released via Te Whatu Ora’s interactive webtool.

The provisional rate of suspected suicide for Māori is 16.3 per 100,000 people for the 2023/24 financial year.

The rate for Māori in the 25–44 years age group was 2.6 times that for non-Māori in the same age group with 30.2 per 100,000 for the 25–44 age group population compared to 11.8 for non-Māori.

For Pacific populations the rate is 7.7 per 100,000 people.

And for Asian peoples, the rate for the same financial year is 4.8 per 100,000 people and Tutton says this rate has also stayed the same

However, overall there is no change in the rate of suicide, Chief Coroner Judge Anna Tutton says.

Although fluctuations are common, she says it is more helpful to consider a trend over a five to 10-year period.

In the last financial year up to 30 June, 617 people died by suspected suicide and the rate was 11.2 people per 100,000.

“I acknowledge, and offer my sincere condolences to, the families and friends of all those who have died as a result of suspected suicide in the past year,” Tutton says.

The rate of suspected self-inflicted deaths in the 2023/24 financial year was 3.6% lower than the average rate of suspected self-inflicted deaths over the past 15 financial years.

Geoff Short, the Ministry of Health’s acting deputy director-general for clinical community and mental health says the annual release of these data “helps to inform a better understanding of where to direct suicide prevention efforts and reduce the burden of suicide”.

If you need support if you are struggling with suicidal ideation or have lost someone to suicide, see listed services below