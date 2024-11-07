Farmer dies after rare traffic fatality on Chatham Islands

George Goomes is being remembered as a loving and welcoming Kaumātua. Photo / Supplied / Stuff

This article was first published by Stuff.

The small Chatham Islands community is mourning a farmer and Kaumātua who “always worked for the betterment of the land”.

George Te Nera Goomes, 70, died after a motorcycle accident on Port Hutt Rd in the Chatham Islands at around 7pm last Saturday.

Since then many tributes have been posted on social media, recognising Goomes as an ake ake tree for his leadership, love and kindness.

One friend, who asked not to be named, told Stuff although Goomes was a man of not many words, what he did say was factual, to the point and “always for the betterment of whenua”.

Hazlett livestock agent Tommi Gregory-Hunt said Goomes’ death would leave a huge hole in the community.

“You will be sorely missed mate,” she posted. “To live a life devoid of grief is a life devoid of love and that will never do.”

Another person wrote, “RIL (rest in love) Matua George Goomes. You are missed and will not be forgotten. Moe mai ra e te rangatira.”

Others said Goome was a good man who was loving, kind and welcoming to all, and a giant ake ake tree “that will be greatly missed by all”.

The “great man” was also remembered as a legend and his death would be a “huge loss to the island”, other tributes said.

Fatalities from road accidents are rare on the Chatham Islands, with just ten deaths occurring since 1980. The last fatality was in 2018, according to Waka Kotahi.

Lying around 800 kilometres east of the South Island, the Chathams consist of ten islands within a 60km radius that’s inhabited by almost 800 people.

A police spokesperson said the crash had been referred to the coroner.

- Stuff