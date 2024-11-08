‘Courage, commitment and integrity’ - NZ Army chief pays tribute to Tā Bom Gillies

Chief of Army Major General Rose King has paid tribute to the “personal courage, comradeship, commitment and integrity” that the late Tā Bom Gillies represented.

Tā Bom (Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāti Kahungunu) was the last surviving member of the esteemed 28 (Māori) Battalion, and served with distinction during World War II, particularly in the gruelling Italian campaign, including the Battle of Cassino.

The army chief extended condolences to Sir Robert’s family, friends, and fellow veterans, recognising the deep loss felt across the army and the wider community.

“Tā Bom encapsulated what it means to be a warrior of Ngāti Tūmatauenga, with personal courage, comradeship, commitment and integrity that was an example to us all,” she said.

Tā Robert 'Bom' Gillies at Defence House, Wellington.

Reflecting on his legacy, Major General King highlighted Koro Bom’s reluctant but unwavering commitment to his role as the last remaining member of the Battalion.

“He was tireless in his efforts to ensure that those he served alongside — and the whānau of those he served with — continue to be acknowledged today,” she said.

“His service and sacrifice to Ngāti Tūmatauenga and to New Zealand will never be forgotten. E te rangatira, haere, haere, haere atu. Haere i runga i te rangimārie, haere i runga i te aroha. E Tā, moe rangimārie mai.”

Tā Robert 'Bom' Gillies and Willie Apiata VC stand with the roll of honour and the 28th Maori Battalion banner.

Sir Robert was recognised for his enduring contributions to the battalion’s legacy and war commemoration. In 2009, he received Italy’s highest civilian honour, the Cavaliere or Knight of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic, in tribute to his service.

He accepted the honour on behalf of all who served with the 28 (Māori) Battalion, an act of humility he echoed in 2022 when appointed a Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

In a poignant message, the New Zealand Defence Force expressed its deepest sympathies to Koro Bom’s whānau.

“E kore e monehunehu ana te pūmahara ki ngā hōia o mua. Nā rātou i toro i te nukuroa o te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa me Papatūānuku; o rātou tapuwae i kākahutia ai te mata o te whenua he taonga, he tapu. E te morehu, e Tā, ko koe tēnei. Kua katohia koe e te ringa kaha o aitua. Kua tahi tonu te kupu mōu: e okioki, e okioki, e okioki."

The memory of those soldiers that have gone before will never fade. It was they who journeyed across the vastness of teao the Pacific Ocean and Papatūānuku; their footprints adorned the land as treasures, as sacred. To the last survivor, Sir, this is you. You have been plucked by the strong hand of fate. There is but one word for you now: rest, rest, rest.

The tangihanga to celebrate the life of Tā Bom Gillies begins today for his whānau, gradually opening up in coming days for the rest of the motu to pay their respects.

Tangihanga and koha details

Paraire 8 o Noema – waiho tēnei rā ki te whānau anake.

Hatarei 9 o Noema - 2pm ka whakaeke a Koro ki Paratehoata-Te Kōhea Marae, ki Tūnohopū.

Hatarei 9 o Noema – 4pm ka whakaeke te Kuīni Māori me te waka o Tainui ki Paratehoata-Te Kōhea Marae, ki Tūnohopū.

Ko te tono kia waiho te Hatarei 9 o Noema ki a Te Arawa me Tainui waka.

Hanarei 10 o Noema – ka tuwhera te marae ki te motu.

Mane 11 o Noema – ka tuwhera tonu te marae ki te motu. Poroporoaki ā taua pō.

Tūrei 12 o Noema – rā nehu, ka tū te karakia whakamutunga ā te 11am. Ka kawea a Koro ki Kauae urupā nehua ai.

Ko te hūpē, ko ngā roimata e maringi taharua nei i ngā mata o te tini whāioio. Me he roimata tē ea ā-tinana, ā tēnā, anei rā te kete hai tuku i ō whakaaro nui ki te whānau e pani nei:

38-9014-0471103-00

Robyn Henderson