Māori-led research awarded highly competitive Marsden Fund grant

A whare wānanga has won a prestigious research fund grant beating out some of the country’s top universities.

Dr Reuben Collier and Dr Te Hauāuru Tahi-Rangihau of Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi have been awarded a Marsden Fund grant for their Māori-led research projects, which explore the nuances of Māori dialects and the therapeutic potential of mōteatea, chants, and songs in supporting Māori mental health and well-being.

Collier and his team will work to identify and document unique language elements, including metaphors, gestures, and cultural expressions essential for understanding the spoken history of te reo Māori from the documentary series Ngā Tāngata Taumata Rau: Ngā Tamariki o Te Kohu.

“Ka rangona ake ai ko tēnei mea te mita, e kite ai te rerekē i tēnei momo reo, tū reo a te iwi nei, ki ētahi atu e noho nei i te takiwā. Nō reira, ka whakaaro nuitia ake nei ki tēnei mea te mita, tēnei mea te tū reo he rangahau mā tātou.

“We hear about this thing about dialect, we see the differences in this type of language, the vernacular of this tribe (Tūhoe), and those that live in this region. Consequently, there is much emphasis to dialect and this vernacular, it’s for us to research,” Collier said.

Tahi-Rangihau, a senior lecturer at Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi, is leading one of the chosen projects that explores how mōteatea can complement traditional mental health therapies by integrating cultural concepts and philosophies.

Historically, mōteatea have been a source of spiritual healing used to manage grief, promote resilience, and foster spiritual connection. Today, Māori have disproportionately high levels of mental ill-health.

Her project hopes to establish a practical model for mōteatea-based therapy, providing a holistic approach to hauora Māori.

“We are extremely proud of both Dr Collier and Dr Tahi-Rangihau, whose historic success in securing dual Marsden grants brings significant recognition to Awanuiārangi as a site of academic excellence,” Awanuiārangi research and innovation executive director Te Kani Kingi said.

“This achievement reflects not only their exceptional scholarship but also the continued growth and impact of Māori-led research at our wānanga.”

He said both research projects contribute to the advancement of indigenous knowledge and addressing the needs of communities.