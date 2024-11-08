‘Very peaceful’ - mokopuna of Tā Bom Gillies on his final weeks

Dr Jeremy Tātere Macleod is the mokopuna of the late Tā Bom Gillies, and says Te Arawa and Takitimu waka will both be mourning his loss.

Dr Jeremy Tātere Macleod, mokopuna of the late Tā Robert ‘Bom’ Gillies, says the last living member of the 28th Māori Battalion passed away peacefully.

Many across the motu are in mourning today following the death of a legendary man who devoted his life to sharing the futility of war and pursuing justice for the mistreatment of Māori soldiers who returned from the Second World War.

Speaking to Te Ao Māori News' Te Rina Kowhai late last night, Macleod spoke of Koro Bom’s final day.

“I kōnei ia i tōna kāinga tonu nei, e takoto ana, e karapoti ana e tana whānau, e āna mokopuna tonu. Nō reira, e ai ki te kōrero, marire tōna mate, tino rangimārie tōna nei mate."

He is here at his home lying in state, surrounded by his family and his grandchildren. Consequently, he died peacefully, his passing was very peaceful.

Koro Bom’s father was of Ngāti Kahungunu descent, while his mother was of Te Arawa descent. Macleod said both waka will be mourning the loss of a rangatira.

“Ā, kei kōnei a ia, kei kōnei te whānau e whakatikatika ana i ngā nekenekehanga ki te kotahi te tū i ona waka e rua a Takitimu me Te Arawa.”

While he is here, his whānau are getting things in order so that there is a united front for his two waka of Takitimu and Te Arawa.

Macleod, the former director of te reo, tikanga and mātauranga for Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated, also shed light on Gillies' final months before his passing, acknowledging the veteran had been in a car accident earlier this year.

“Tekau mā rua wiki ki muri nei ka haua, ka aituahia tōna motokā. Koirā te takenga mai o tana mate. Ki te kore tērā, tino whakapono ana au ka eke te kaumātua nei ki ana tau kotahi rau nei.”

12 weeks ago he had a car accident. That’s when his health began to deteriorate. If not for that, I truly believe the old man would have reached his 100 years.

Koro Bom was born in 1925, and was set to turn 100 in February.

A tangihanga to honour the life of the Aotearoa legend and the final living member of the 3600 men in the 28th Māori Battalion begins on Friday, but only for his immediate whānau.

On Saturday afternoon, his body will lie in state at Paratehoata-Te Kōhea Marae within Ōhinemutu in Rotorua where Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po will lead Tainui waka to pay their respects and mourn alongside the waka of Te Arawa. Then on Sunday, the marae will welcome the rest of the country to pay their respects.





Tangihanga and koha details

Paraire 8 o Noema – waiho tēnei rā ki te whānau anake.

Hatarei 9 o Noema - 2pm ka whakaeke a Koro ki Paratehoata-Te Kōhea Marae, ki Tūnohopū.

Hatarei 9 o Noema – 4pm ka whakaeke te Kuīni Māori me te waka o Tainui ki Paratehoata-Te Kōhea Marae, ki Tūnohopū.

Ko te tono kia waiho te Hatarei 9 o Noema ki a Te Arawa me Tainui waka.

Hanarei 10 o Noema – ka tuwhera te marae ki te motu.

Mane 11 o Noema – ka tuwhera tonu te marae ki te motu. Poroporoaki ā taua pō.

Tūrei 12 o Noema – rā nehu, ka tū te karakia whakamutunga ā te 11am. Ka kawea a Koro ki Kauae urupā nehua ai.

Ko te hūpē, ko ngā roimata e maringi taharua nei i ngā mata o te tini whāioio. Me he roimata tē ea ā-tinana, ā tēnā, anei rā te kete hai tuku i ō whakaaro nui ki te whānau e pani nei:

38-9014-0471103-00

Robyn Henderson



































