The future is looking bright for Māori basketballer in USA

Kahuranaki Treacher, an 18-year-old Māori basketballer from Hastings, has his sights firmly set on the upcoming US college basketball season, one he says is already “filled with blessings”.

Treacher has just completed his freshman year at Eastern Arizona College, where he quickly established himself as an elite junior college athlete.

His standout performance has now earned him a place among the top 48 returning junior college (JUCO) players in the United States.

“It’s the most prestigious, the biggest JUCO camp there is. So the JA 48 is for the top 48 returning JUCO players in the country. So, literally all of America and I just happen to be one of them,” he says.

Representing Māoritanga abroad

A proud descendant of Ngāti Kahungunu, Treacher spent his final year of high school at St Albans in Washington, D.C., where he was the only Māori student. Despite being far from home, he says he was encouraged to express his cultural identity.

Now at Eastern Arizona College, he has found other Māori athletes across different sports, strengthening his sense of belonging. For Treacher, representing his culture remains a central part of his journey.

“I’ve got my tino rangatiratanga flag, everything like that. Just really being able to share our culture through that,” he says.

Looking ahead to the 2024/25 season

Eastern Arizona College competes in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA), a system comprising predominantly Division I-level junior colleges that operate on two-year terms.

While NJCAA differs from the more widely recognised NCAA, Treacher says the past season has provided invaluable development both physically and mentally.

“Learning how to play the game differently, learning how to see the game differently and ultimately use my body a lot more, using my size and athleticism to my advantage,” he says.

The team finished the season with a 29-4 record, ranked 16th nationally. Their only postseason loss came against the number one-ranked team in their district final.

Future goals rooted in giving back

While Treacher dreams of one day making it to the NBA, his long-term aspirations go beyond personal success. He hopes to give back to the communities that shaped him, citing New Zealand NBA star Steven Adams as an inspiration.

“I know Steven Adams, he’s already done it. But, I want to come back and run some camps, I really just want to give back to the place that gave me everything.”

As Treacher prepares for his second season at Eastern Arizona College, he says his ao Māori, his Māori worldview, will continue to be his foundation, both on and off the court.