Family mystified by killing of ‘gentle’ grandfather

The family of a man whose death is now a homicide investigation are at a loss to know why anybody would hurt the ‘humble, likeable’ grandfather.

Wayne Tamahori Dewes, 67, was taken to Gisborne hospital after he was found with severe injuries at about 4.20am on 28 October. He died later that afternoon.

Police have launched a homicide investigation.

Dewes brother, Patrick said family had celebrated the avid gardener’s birthday the night before, at his regular club, the 2nd N.Z.E.F Association.

“It was a very enjoyable evening,” he told Stuff.” There were no incidents…no drama.”

The next time Patrick saw Dewes, he lay dying in a hospital bed.

“I didn’t realise how serious it was until I spoke to the doctor and he said ‘he’s not going to come out of this one’.”

Now Patrick and Dewes’ whānau and friends are searching for answers as to who would want to hurt the much loved grandfather who had a “wide” circle of friends.

“He was a very humble man,” Patrick says. “Very amicable. He liked a drink but I’ve never seen anyone being confrontational to him and I’ve never seen him strike anyone…He was just a good person.”

Unable to think of anyone who held a grudge against Dewes, Patrick has been waiting for the outcome of the police investigation, in the hope it will shed some light on what happened.

“I don’t recall him having any conflicts, any enemies as such. There was nothing of the sort. He was a very likeable man. So it came as a shock to us.”

A former forklift operator, and forestry worker, Dewes was retired at the time of his death. He had previously been unwell with a brain tumour but was in remission, his brother said.

Dewes loved working in the garden at his Tolerton Ave home and was very creative, Patrick said.

Not long after Dewes’ death, a daughter who lived with him and his partner, posted on social media that she was “lost for words”.

“I can’t believe my Dad has been bashed and killed in his sleep on his birthday and I won’t be quiet about this. I am ropeable and ready to speak my mind on every little f****** up thing that has been happening to my family,” she said in a post that has subsequently been deleted.

“Justice is coming for you my Daddy. I promise you that I won’t rest until we know for sure what took you out.”

In another post she said Dewes was her rock “and meant everything to me”.

“He held me in the most crucial heartbreaking moment for me and I’ll never forget that…Just when life was feeling good again after my son’s death my Dad is killed in his own home that he worked hard for his whole life to pay for.”

The daughter subsequently declined to comment.

On Facebook a friend said Dewes was a “top man who wouldn’t hurt a fly”.

“We are all very sad that he has met his end in such bizarre circumstances,” the friend said. “Another mate was drinking with him on Sunday and he was fine the night this happened.”

Other tributes said Dewes was a “lovely, polite and gentle” man who was a family man.

On Friday a police spokesperson said there were no updates in the investigation.

