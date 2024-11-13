Tangata o le Moana join hīkoi in support of Te Tiriti o Waitangi

Many flags were waved during Wednesday’s hīkoi across the Waitemata harbour bridge, not only the Tino Rangatiratanga, Te Whakaputanga o te Rangatiratanga o Nu Tireni and New Zealand flags but also Pacific flags flying proudly alongside them.

Bearing the Niue flag, Courtnee-Rose Tohovaka was joined by her brothers and sisters to cross the bridge.

“Why not join as well, celebrate the mana and everything like that. So I’ve come along with them today.

“Not something I normally do but it’s a great cause.”

While waiting to cross the bridge, she said everyone attending the hīkoi had been “family orientated”.

“It doesn‘t matter where you’re from or who you know, everyone just comes together and acts as one.”

Tohovaka doesn’t want Wednesday to be wasted and fall on deaf ears.

“I’d like to see something come from what we are doing today, not just us doing this for nothing. Hopefully, it makes a change after today, after the walk and the hīkoi," she said.

Michael Baleitavuki was flying a Fijian flag for his father but was there to represent his mother, who came from an iwi in Northland.

“I love the country and don’t agree with the government.”

“I don’t believe the Treaty should be edited or amended or altered, I think it should be honoured.”

Baleitavuki has journeyed from Cape Reinga, travelling with the hīkoi and attending all this year’s activations. What has struck him the most throughout it all is the involvement of tamariki.

“The way they lead it in, they pōwhiri each other and they‘re happy. Everyone’s got a good vibe, it’s been amazing," he said.

He has also witnessed many people who aren’t tangata whenua participate.

“Lots of Pasifika, people from India, Pākehā people.

“In Whangārei yesterday I saw a number of people, I saw a Dutch woman giving an interview in te reo [Māori].

“It‘s been amazing, it‘s not only about Māori, it’s about everybody."