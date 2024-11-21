A boy in military-style academy pilot has allegedly already offended

Youth boot camps are not new to New Zealand. RGP 16Aug17 - PUTTING THE BOOT IN: Boot camp has been tried, without much evidence of success.PHOTO/FILE

A young person who took part in Children’s Minister Karen Chhour’s military-style academy pilot has allegedly reoffended.

The boot camp was part of the coalition government’s first 100-day commitment to crack down on serious youth offending.

It was meant to be a way to reduce the risks of reoffending.

In a statement Chhour said she was disappointed but called it naïve to think that none of the 10 young men would reoffend.

“I’m saddened that this young person has not taken this opportunity at a second chance.

“We were hopeful this would not occur but we understand the complexities in the lives of these young people.

“Ultimately, what they do with these opportunities is up to them.”

The military-style academy pilot wrapped up on October 16 after three months, with the boys currently in a community phase until July 2025.

“A key aspect of the programme, which makes it different from its predecessors, is the aim to ensure participants get the support they need after they have completed the residential component of the academy, and returned to the community.

“I am confident the residential stage of the military-style academy pilot is having success. Several of the boys left the programme with jobs already lined up. Each one has a mentor who is working with them and there is intensive, tailored support for each young person.”

During the pilot, one of the boys decided to leave within the first two weeks, with Chhour saying it was due to personal reasons. The rangatahi was transferred to another youth justice facility.

Earlier in November, Chhour’s camps came under fire after a leaked document showed an increased risk of abuse if those in charge were allowed to use force.

However, she stood by the legislation despite not being consulted on the document prepared by Oranga Tamariki.

“They’ll have to be a certain provider with certain statutory obligations and some of them are already meeting their statutory obligations and the training will be provided.”

A strict process would be undergone to run these academies in the future, Chhour said.

NZ Police have been contacted for comment.