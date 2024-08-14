Rangatahi quits bootcamp pilot, sent to another youth facility

A youth taking part in the government’s new military-style academy pilot in Palmerston North has decided to leave within the first two weeks.

Children’s Minister Karen Chhour said it was due to personal reasons with the rangatahi being transferred to another youth justice facility.

“Participants have the option to pull out of the pilot because it is operating within current legislative settings. Once legislation is passed for military-style academies, and the programme is up and running, they will not have this option.

“Oranga Tamariki had prepared for such an occurrence, and it was decided that exiting the programme was in the best interest of the youth, his whānau and the other participants.”

Chhour is mostly satisfied with the progress made in the pilot.

Set routines

“The physical activities have been very popular with the young people, and more may be included in the programme.

“The young people have a set morning routine, starting with breakfast, shower and military-style drills and daily hygiene routines, such as ensuring their rooms are clean, clothes are ironed, and they are taking pride in their presentation.

“They have started their individualised education and transition journeys, as well as being introduced to the therapeutic and criminogenic approaches through clinical sessions.”

The programme involves participants meeting academy staff and learning about its elements, including physical education and military-style drills.

“Academy staff onsite are monitoring and seeking daily feedback on the activities, structure and their individual settling into the programme,” she said.

There are 31 members of the academy team, 17 men and nine women. Over 70 per cent of them are of Māori or Pasifika descent and 30 per cent have an ex-military or police career background.

Being held accountable

Chhour said in a statement there weren’t any safety or well-being concerns with the operation of the programme so far.

“As I have said, there is no one-size-fits-all approach to combatting youth crime. I believe this pilot will both help address the offending behaviour of the young people and ensure they are held accountable, and face up to their actions.

“This is an important part of our plan to address youth crime rates so New Zealanders feel safe on our streets and in their communities.”