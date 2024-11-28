Free laundry service for homeless relocates to Manurewa

Orange Sky's Kat Doughty, right, and Maranga Fanau's Phylis Latu, left, launched the free laundry service in Manurewa on Wednesday. (Torika Tokalau/Stuff)

A free laundry set up to service the homeless and people facing hardship has relocated to Manurewa.

Orange Sky’s laundry pod was stationed at Dave Letele’s BBM Foodshare in Wiri until recently.

BBM announced its closure in October due to funding challenges.

“We wanted to stay in south Auckland,” Orange Sky senior impact manager Kat Doughty said.

They’ve partnered with Maranga Fanau, a community-focused social service provider in Manurewa, dedicated to removing barriers for whānau facing housing insecurity, financial challenges, and social disadvantage.

Doughty said they had been in talks with Maranaga Fanau to set up a second free mobile laundry pod.

“It was just timely - we’ve relocated the pod that was at BBM here in Manurewa, and looking for a home for our second pod.”

The pod, at Maranga Fanau on Glenveagh Park Drive in Weymouth, is equipped with two washing machines and two dryers.

The laundry pods has two washing machines and two dryers, operating seven days a week at Maranga Fanau in Weytmouth. (Torika Tokalau/Stuff)

It is sponsored by Auckland Council which helps with operating costs.

Maranga Fanau’s Phylis Latu said the partnership with Orange Sky will strengthen their kaupapa and support for the South Auckland community.

“I’ve been trying to get them for the past five years, until Anne Candy from the Manurewa Local Board put us in touch,” Latu said.

The laundry pod would operate for seven days, from 9:30am to 11:30am, and 12pm to 2pm.

“We’re so grateful for this opportunity. I’d like to tell the community to come, utilise it - don’t be afraid.”

She said they work together with the Wiri Licensing Trust and the Manurewa Local Board to establish a Homeless Programme for south Auckland whānau, who need support.

Their mahi supported whānau into permanent housing, lodging housing, and individuals to rebuild relationships with their families, she said.

Latu and her team at Maranaga Fanau. (Torika Tokalau/Stuff)

“However, the number of whānau needing support is only increasing.

“That’s why this partnership with Orange Sky is so valuable for us, because we know that being able to provide clean clothes and genuine kōrero will make a positive impact on the lives of those whānau who are struggling.”

Manurewa Local Board chair Matt Winiata said they were committed to being inclusive, “and that means everyone, not everyone except the homeless”.

“Our area has a growing homelessness problem, but with only so much money to go round, we welcome organisations that bring a little dignity and care to people’s lives,” Winiata said.

“I’m grateful for the partnership between Orange Sky and Maranga Fanau because it’s step towards providing people a chance at dignity when things aren’t going well.”

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.