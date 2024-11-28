Lisa Perese-Cullen crowned Aotearoa’s TikTok creator of the year

Māori-Samoan content creator Lisa Perese-Cullen (Ngāti Awa, Samoa) has taken home the prestigious New Zealand TikTok creator of the year award at the 2024 TikTok Awards.

She beat out How To Dad’s Jordan Watson (Ngāti​ Kuri, Te Rarawa, Te Aupouri, Ngāpuh​i), Nicola (Nix) Adams (Ngāpuhi), Torrell Tafa, and Oliver Mills for the title.

In true Kiwi fashion, she celebrated with fans after the show, posting a video on TikTok at KFC in her beautiful gown and trophy.

“Genuinely, didn’t think I would win. I thought we were up against pretty amazing people but I’m so grateful.

“I’m so grateful and I’m so happy I gave a speech and I didn’t put my foot in it but just a massive thank you,” she said in the video.

@lisaperese_ A HUGE THANK YOU TO YOU ALL 😭🥹♥️ Truely would not be here without you. ♬ original sound - Lisa Perese-Cullen

Perese-Cullen has nearly 600,000 followers on TikTok and 473,000 followers on Instagram.

In a statement the winner said: “Winning this award is an incredible honour, and I’m so proud to be representing New Zealand/Aotearoa. TikTok has had such a positive impact on my life, allowing me to connect with an amazing global community I truly love. Thank you to everyone who voted for me!”

The social media influencer’s videos are usually about her everyday life as a mother and wife, using dry humour to engage with audiences.

People eager to catch the show can still view it on TikTok at @tiktoklive_aunz throughout the day on November 28. It will also be available on demand on NEON or Sky starting December 2.

TikTok Australia and New Zealand head of content Simon Bates said this year’s show was the biggest yet.

“We had a record number of people in the room, many more watching from home and more than three million votes cast. In addition, we had terrific brand partners that really understand the magic of TikTok. But none of this would have been possible without our amazing creators.

“Winning a TikTok award is a game-changer for many as it opens up new opportunities including brand deals and global recognition. I can’t wait to see what these talented creators do next.”

[Photo credit Jack Bennett],

Thirteen winners took home trophies shaped like the iconic TikTok logo. They were: New Zealand creator of the year: Lisa Perese-Cullen; Australian creator of the year, presented by CeraVe: Bridey Drake; video of the year, presented by Tinder: Leah Halton’s iconic lip-sync video; comedy creator of the Year, presented by M&Ms: Ilai Matangi; TikTok for good: Edgar’s Mission; TikTok business of the year: Kaladé, Kat Clark; sport & fitness creator of the year: Olympic diver turned commentator Sam Fricker; food creator of the year: Michael Finch; music artist of the year, presented by UBER ONE: Royel Otis; LIVE creator of the year: Taz Zammit & Alessia Allfree; high-quality content creator: Dr. Karl Kruszelnicki; beauty & fashion creator of the year: Ashlee Day; and Learn on TikTok: Luke Springer.