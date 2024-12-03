Samoa Citizenship Bill: Divided opinions and calls for inclusions

Members of New Zealand's Samoan Community, including those now eligible for citizenship came to Parliament to watch the bill pass its third reading. Photo: VNP/Louis Collins

This article was first published by RNZ.

The Samoa Citizenship Bill officially passed in Parliament and has been enacted into law, creating a pathway for Samoans born between 1924 and 1948 to reclaim what they lost.

The bill, which passed unanimously on 20 November, seeks to redress the impact of the Citizenship (Western Samoa) Act 1982, which revoked the rights of many Samoans to New Zealand citizenship.

While the passing of the bill has been hailed as “historic” and celebrated by many in the Samoan community, for others, its exclusion of descendants of those Samoans are to benefit from the law has ignited fierce debate.

Under the new law, only those born within the specified time frame are eligible, leaving children and grandchildren of these individuals without a pathway.

Renowned Samoan photographer and visual artist Raymond Sagapolutele expressed his disappointment on social media. Both of his parents, who would have qualified, have since passed away.

“When I wrote about it, I thought of my mum if she were still alive,” Sagapolutele said.

“If I had said to her, ‘I’m angry about this, why aren’t you angry?’ she would have said, ‘What’s it going to fix? It’s better to forgive and move on.’

“I don’t know if I’m quite ready to move on and forgive. It’s just the pettiness of the Muldoon government,” he said, referencing the administration that enacted the 1982 legislation nullifying the Privy Council’s earlier decision affirming Samoans' right to New Zealand citizenship.

Green Party MP Teanau Tuiono addresses parliament during the third and final reading of his private members Citizenship (Western Samoa) (Restoration) Amendment Bill). 20 November 2024 Photo: RNZ Pacific/ Coco Lance

Despite the controversy, others are celebrating the bill.

Samoa’s former Head of State Tui Atua Tupua Tamasese Efi, and his wife, Filifilia, are among those eligible.

“This is a blessing for a lot of our old people. Fa’afetai i le Atua (Thank you, Lord).

“We fall under that category and will be applying,” Filifilia said.

Pa’u Roy Ausage, a community advocate, shared that the bill offers new opportunities for his father, now 82, to travel freely.

However, for his family, the moment is bittersweet.

“It’s sweet in the sense that my father can now become a New Zealand citizen.

“And it’s bitter in the sense that my mother died seven years ago, and it’s hard knowing she’ll never benefit from this.”

Others, however, feel the bill’s limited scope fails to address the needs of Samoan families.

Ruth Seryner Aliitasi Oloapu, whose 89-year-old father is eligible, pointed out the challenges of caring for elderly parents left behind in Samoa without their descendants' support.

“With 13 of us children, we hoped the bill would extend to descendants,” she said.

“Who will look after our aging parents if they move to New Zealand? It’s an extra burden for families like mine.”

Tuilaepa Sa'ilele Malielegaoi at the Samoa citizenship bill public consultation on 1 July 2024. Photo: RNZ Pacific / Grace Tinetali-Fiavaai

Samoa’s former Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi echoed these concerns, calling the bill insufficient.

“It’s not good enough,” he said. “We will continue to fight until all requirements are met.”

Efforts to restore citizenship rights have spanned decades.

In 2003, former National MP Anae Arthur Anae led protests after calls flooded his talkback show on Radio 531pi.

Last week, Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro granted Royal Assent to the Citizenship Amendment Bill, officially making it law.

According to reports, over 300 applications were lodged in the first week alone.

But for many, the bill remains a step forward, not a resolution.

By Grace Tinetali-Fiavaai of RNZ Pacific.