Aucklanders called to help shape environmental future

The ‘Let’s Protect Our Environment’ consultation seeks public feedback on tackling invasive species, addressing climate change, and preserving native biodiversity as part of a 10-year plan to ensure the region’s environmental health.

Auckland Council natural environment specialist services head Imogen Bassett highlights the stakes for Aotearoa’s unique biodiversity.

“Aotearoa has been isolated from the rest of the world for millions of years, and it means that our native species are vulnerable,” she explains.

Addressing threats to Tāmaki Makaurau

The consultation will consider strategies for managing harmful invasive species such as rats, stoats, and possums, which devastate native manu (birds) and ngārara (reptiles). Equally concerning are invasive weeds like moth plants and climbing asparagus, which can choke indigenous vegetation.

“Many people will be familiar with things like rats, stoats, and possums, which eat our manu and ngārara,” says Bassett. “People know some of our weeds, but things like moth plants and climbing asparagus can smother our indigenous plants.”

The council’s plan also seeks to contribute to New Zealand’s Predator-Free 2050 initiative by achieving pest-free islands and peninsulas, ensuring long-term resilience for native ecosystems.

Community-centred approach

Bassett emphasises the importance of public involvement in shaping the plan. “We want to know what they want, how they want to be involved in the future, and how this document supports those aspirations for the taiao.”

Auckland Council is particularly keen to hear from hapori Māori to ensure cultural values are integral to the plan. “We’d love to hear from hapori Māori about their views on the taiao to inform this new plan. We need to know what’s important to people, what people want us to prioritise doing,” Bassett says.

How Aucklanders can contribute

The consultation, open until December 8, 2024, invites feedback on key issues such as:

achieving pest-free islands and contributing to Predator-Free 2050;

managing invasive marine species like caulerpa seaweed;

protecting freshwater ecosystems from harmful species such as the freshwater gold clam;

exploring cat management options to safeguard threatened wildlife; and

addressing the impacts of climate change on Tāmaki Makaurau’s natural environment.

Aucklanders can share their views via the council’s website, shaping a plan that balances environmental, cultural, and economic priorities.



