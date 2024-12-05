Iconic Maketū Pies bought following two week liquidation process

Maketū Pies was placed into solvent liquidation in November. Photo / Laura Smith

Maketū Pies has been saved again, two weeks into its liquidation process.

Privately-owned catering business Montana Group took over the 42-year-old brand and its about 20 employees today.

Maketū Foods Ltd was placed into voluntary solvent liquidation by its previous owner, Te Arawa Management Ltd, at the end of November, and liquidators had been seeking a buyer for the business.

Te Arawa bought the company in a receivership process five years ago.

Montana Group employs about 1000 people and has 30 kitchens across Tāmaki Makaurau and the Waikato.

Representatives from Montana Group met with the Maketū Pies team this week to make introductions and start the transition process.

