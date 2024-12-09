Ka whakaritea he rā hou mō te whakatuwheratanga o te wāhi o Tāne Mahuta i te Nōta

Nā ngā huarere kino me ngā “uauatanga kia whai i ngā rawa e tautuhitia ana” i takaroa te rā whakatuwheratanga o Tāne Mahuta ki ngā rangi tata i mua i te Kirihimete.

Challenging weather conditions and “difficulties sourcing specialist materials” has seen the reopening date for Tāne Mahuta pushed back to just before Christmas.

E whakahoungia ana te wāhi rangatira nei i te Nōta, ā, ko tōna tikanga kia tuwhera anō i te Noema.

The popular Northland tourist attraction has been undergoing essential renovation work and was due to reopen in November.

Engari kua takaroa taua wātaka mā ngā wiki e rua.

But that time-line has slipped by a few weeks.

Ka kī te kaiwhakahaere whakaritenga a Stephen Soole, ko te rā whakatuwheratanga hou, ko te 21 o Tīhema.

DOC operations manager Stephen Soole said the new opening date will be December 21.

“E mōhio ana mātou ki te hira o Tāne Māhuta ki te hau kāinga me ngā manuhiri noki mai i ngā pito o whā o te ao,” hei tā Soole.

“We understand how significant Tāne Mahuta is to locals and visitors from around the world,” said Soole.

“E ngākau titikaha ana tō mātou tīma kia whakatūturu i te āheitanga ki tēnei taonga, i a mātou e tiaki ana i tōna anamata mō ngā reanga kei te heke mai.”

“Our team is dedicated to ensuring access to this taonga while protecting its future for generations to come.”

Ko ētahi o ngā mahi, ko te whakahōu i ngā pae tirotiro me ngā ara rākau, me te whakapakari i ngā whakaritenga haumaru ngahere me ngā tikanga haumaru koiora.

Some of the renovations included replacing the viewing platform and boardwalks, while adding in forest protection measures and biosecurity protocols.

Hei te Paraire, ka whakakapia te piriti kaihīkoi i runga i te awa o Wairau, ā, ka whakatūpatohia ngā kaihautū waka mō ngā whakaroanga i te wā kia tau tētahi waka whakahiki ki runga i te Huarahi Matua 12.

On Friday, the pedestrian bridge across the Wairau River will be replaced and motorists are being warned of delays as a crane will operate across State Highway 12.

Tau atu, tau mai ka haramai ngā tāngata e 200,000 ki te kite i a Tāne Mahuta e 1500 ōna tau, koia rā tō Aotearoa rākau kauri nui rawa atu e ora tonu ana, ko te 51.5m tōna teitei, ko te whitianga kahiwi, ko te 4.5m.

Every year more than 200,000 people visit the 1500-year-old Tāne Mahuta, New Zealand’s largest known living kauri tree, which stands 51.5m tall, and with a trunk diameter of 4.5m.

He tino mōrearea ki a ia me ētahi atu o ngā Rākau Rangatira o Waipoua, ko te horapatanga o te moroiti tahumaero Phytophthora agathidicida, nāna te mate tāmatemate kauri.

The tree, and the other Rākau Rangatira (Chiefly Trees) of Waipoua, are at serious risk from the spread of the pathogen Phytophthora agathidicida (PA), which causes kauri dieback disease.

E ai ki a Soole e kore e pai te kuhu a ngā manuhiri ki te wāhi i mua i tana whakatuwheratanga me ngā karakia: “Mā ngā kuhunga poka noa ki te wāhi e mōrearea nei ngā tāngata me Tāne Mahuta. E whakawhetai ana mātou ki ngā tāngata tūmatanui mō tō rātou mānawanawa me te mōhiotanga. Mā te wāhi hou e whakaruruhau ake ai, e whakangahau ake ai anō hoki, ngā wheako i te wahi o Tāne Mahuta, i te wā tahi e whakahaumaru ana i ngā pakiaka me te taiao.”

Soole said people shouldn’t attempt to visit the site until it is blessed and reopened: “Any attempt to access the site before it is ready puts people and Tāne Mahuta at risk. We’re grateful for the public’s patience and understanding. The improved site will provide a safer, more enjoyable way to experience Tāne Mahuta, while protecting roots and environment.”

Heoi anō, ka akiakina ngā manuhiri kia peka atu ki Te Matua Ngahere, koia rā te kauri teitei nui tuarua e mōhiotia ana, kotahi kiromita noa iho ki te tonga o Tāne Mahuta.

In the meantime, visitors are encouraged to visit Te Matua Ngahere, the second-largest known kauri, which is just 1km south of Tāne Mahuta.

– This story was translated by Stuff kaiwhakamāori Joel Maxwell.

This is a Public Interest Journalism-funded translation through NZ On Air

- Stuff