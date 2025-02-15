Cook Islands signs China deal at centre of diplomatic row with New Zealand

This article was first published on RNZ.

The Cook Islands has signed a “comprehensive strategic partnership” agreement with China without disclosing the contents with New Zealand prior to ratification.

Cook Islands Foreign Minister Tingika Elikana confirmed to RNZ on Saturday morning the deal with China had been signed.

While the agreement has been long-signalled, the manner in which it is being concluded, as well as the specifics of its contents, have concerned Wellington.

Prior to signing, Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown said he was aware of the strong interest in the outcomes of his visit to China.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Foreign Minister Winston Peters released a statement saying New Zealand will consider the agreements closely, in light of the countries' mutual constitutional responsibilities.

“We know that the content of these agreements will be of keen interest to the people of the Cook Islands. We note that Prime Minister Mark Brown has publicly committed to publishing the text of the agreements that he agrees in China.

“We are unable to respond until Prime Minister Brown releases them upon his return to the Cook Islands.”

In 2001, New Zealand and the Cook Islands signed a joint centenary declaration, which required the two to “consult regularly on defence and security issues.”

The Cook Islands, meanwhile, believes it does not need to consult with New Zealand on the agreement.

In a statement prior to the Cook Islands prime minister’s trip to Beijing, Mark Brown said the visit was part of a broader strategy to strengthen relations with key partners - including New Zealand, Australia and China - to advance the Pacific Island nation’s interests.

“The Cook Islands remains committed to strong relationships with all our partners,” Brown said.

“This visit is about expanding economic opportunities while ensuring our sovereignty and national interests remain at the forefront,” he said.

“Our approach to foreign policy is clear - we engage openly and transparently to secure the best outcomes for our people.”

China has had diplomatic relations with the Cook Islands since 1997 and has been a development partner since 2001.

It is the Cook Islands' third biggest development partner, after New Zealand and Australia.

Grants from China have been used to help pay for public infrastructure such as the courthouse and police station in Rarotonga, as well as agricultural equipment.

Grants and loans have also been used to go towards public events such as the Pacific Mini Games, and the arena that hosted them.

Te Mato Vai, an infrastructure project to replace the nation’s water network, has been developed between New Zealand and China. New Zealand provided a grant, while China provided a loan and oversaw the construction of the project.

While specifics of the new agreement between the Cook Islands and China are unclear, Brown has singled out a new inter-island vessel as an area the Cook Islands needs help with.

His statement announcing his state visit to Beijing said it would be an opportunity to also enhance cooperation across trade, investment and tourism, infrastructure, climate resilience and renewable energy, agriculture, and maritime and oceans (including shipping and seabed minerals development).

Brown has indicated the deal will not come with any debt.

On Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said China considered New Zealand and the Cook Islands to be important cooperation partners.

“China stands ready to grow ties and carry out cooperation with Pacific Island countries, including the Cook Islands,” Guo said.

“The relationship between China and the Cook Islands does not target any third party and should not be disrupted or restrained by any third party.”

New Zealand’s Foreign Affairs office said Peters had made repeated attempts for the Cook Islands government to share the details of the proposed agreement, which they had not done.

A spokesperson for Peters said consultation would only be meaningful if it happened before an agreement was reached, not after.

“We therefore view the Cook Islands as having failed to properly consult New Zealand with respect to any agreements it plans to sign this coming week in China,” the spokesperson said.

By Caleb Fotheringham of RNZ.