The growing influence of social media on rōpū haka | Kia Wiri! Episode 1

Dive into the growing influence of social media on rōpū haka.

Nau mai ki te hōtaka pae pāhopori o Kia Wiri! He hōtaka ka ruku atu ai ki ngā kaupapa maha o te ao haka.

Kia Wiri! is a new online digital series dedicated to all things haka. Get ready for some kōrero that might surprise you!

In our first episode, we dive into the growing influence of social media on rōpū haka.

Rōpū haka are using social media to give everyone a sneak peek into their campaigns leading up to the competition.

Our panel of haka kaikōrero share their insights on how this shift has impacted the artform.