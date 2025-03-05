Family honours legacy of slain Ngāruawāhia woman, Turipapa Tukere

The Tukere family is mourning the loss of a beloved whānau member, Turipapa Tukere, who died after a daylight brawl in Waikato.

Chalise Teira Barton-Barbarich can now be named as the man accused of murdering Tukere in Ngāruawāhia last year.

The 34-year-old made his second appearance in the High Court in Hamilton this week.

The Hamilton man pleaded not guilty to the charge of murdering Tukere, as well as charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to an alleged second victim.

42-year-old Turipapa died of her injuries before she could be airlifted to Waikato Hospital.

Family Spokesperson, Wynae (Ku) Tukere, is preparing tangihanga programs. (image: Maioha Panapa)

Ko te mamae e ngaua tonutia ana

E ai ki te māngai o te whānau, ki a Wynae (Ku) Tukere, he ngarohanga ohorere te kohurutanga o tā rātou tino taonga.

“She had a heart of gold, lived for her kids, loved her father to bits, and they grew up on the marae, went to Tūrangawaewae Kōhanga Reo.”

I te 1.30pm i te rua tekau mā whitū o Tīhema i tērā tau, tae atu ai te manatū Pirihimana ki tētehi whawhai ki te huarahi o Newton me Waipa i Ngāruawāhia.

Ka kitea a Turipapa e manawa kiore ana, nā, ka mate ia i te huarahi tonu.

Hei tā Tukere, inā te kino o te mamae i te wā i mate ai a Turipapa.

“Especially losing her the way that we did. It was quite tragic being at the marae not knowing who did this to her and going through the whole tangihanga still not knowing.”

Ka mutu, kei te rongo tonu te whānau i tōna wairua.

“She’s not at peace; she’s still floating around trying to figure out what happened to her. What a waste.”

“She was absolutely 100% a pā girl.”

Photo: supplied / The Office of the Kiingitanga

Turipapa was one of four children of Percy and Rangimawae Tukere, a Waikato couple who gave great service to Tūrangawaewae Marae and its many events throughout the years.

The commitment of Turipapa to her family and culture was evident throughout her life, with Turipapa becoming a kaipatu mīti for the marae.

Tukere says Turipapa followed her parents into the lower part of the wharekai at Tūrangawaewae, affectionately known as ‘the dungeon.’

“During Koroneihana, she always came down to the dungeons. She carried on her mother and father’s legacy.”

“When we would say to her, ‘Come up and dress the plates with us cuz,’ she would go, ‘Nah, you fullas are alright.’

Tukere said Turipapa was a person that many would gravitate to.

A woman with many friends who, to this day, hosts ‘Turipapa Fridays’ at Taupiri Maunga.

“They usually host a few of them at the maunga, sharing stories and cheering drinks. But that’s their grieving process. “

Her legacy survives through her four children: Pomare, Rangimawae, Te Ingoa, and Tuakana.