‘He kōkiri takitini’ Māori initiative is raising funds to buy back Kahurānaki

A Māori initiative ‘He maunga ka taea’ is working to raising money to help with the bid of Kahurānaki in Ngāti Kahungunu.

In only two days the initiative has raised nearly $15,000 in funds with the goal of reaching $12 million to secure the Kahurānaki station which was announced it was up for sale earlier this week.

He maunga ka taea lead Kelly-Aroha Huata (Ngāti Kahungunu) says when the news came the maunga was up for sale she was initially shocked.

“Ko ngā kōrero i hoki mai, it’s a tender process, highest bid wins, and I was like far, mā te aha i te ngana.”

He maunga ka taea

The historic sale of the was released over the weekend and is currently under an ‘open market, tender process.’

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Inc is working with Tamatea Pōkai Whenua Settlement Trust, the governance entity for the Heretaunga and Tamatea districts of Ngāti Kahungunu, to ensure the maunga is bought back by the iwi.

Furthermore, with the sale of the maunga, Huata says she is wanting to help where she can with the process, working with the iwi and various boards across the region.

“Me te mahi ngātahi me te iwi, kei reira ētahi kōrero he mea takitahi tēnei kokenga, engari kao, he kokiri takitini, me te mahi ngātahi, me ngā heamana o tērā poari, o tērā poari. Ko mātou ngā wīra o tēnei kaupapa.”

Kahurānaki station

The Kahurānaki station site is a 1156-hectare plot, previously owned by the Greenwood family since 1924, which includes the Kahurānaki maunga, one sacred to Ngāti Kahungunu.

The station is located approximately 25km south of Hastings and is the home of ancient burial caves and sites of ancestors of the Kahungunu region, leading to its status as the first mountain to be registered with the New Zealand Historic Places Trust.

However, the aim of He maunga ka taea is to return the maunga back to its descendants and open a space where they can learn the history of Kahurānaki.

“He rautaki anō tēnei ki te whakahoki mai i ērā kōrero tuku iho o te maunga, i ngā whakapapa, i ngā pūrākau, ērā āhuatanga katoa me te pāhōtia ki te motu, ki te ao. There’s just so much opportunity here. It’s not just about getting the maunga back, it’s about all of the stories that come with it and that’s what I’m so passionate and excited about.”

Kahungunu district

Ngāti Kahungunu is the third largest iwi in the country and is split between six different districts, as large natural groupings; Te Wairoa, Ahuriri, Heretaunga, Tamatea, Tāmaki Nui a Rua and Wairarapa, who also have independent settlement entities.

These separate entities allow the issues of governance to remain with hapū who cater to their respective settlement claims, similar to that of the $115 million settlement and the return of Wairarapa Moana back to the iwi.

The official return of Wairarapa Moana celebrated by hundreds at Papawai marae in Wairarapa on Saturday 29 June.

Huata says this purchase isn’t about who takes ownership of the land and the maunga, however, it is to light a fire in the hearts of Māori to reclaim their identity and land.

“Ehara i te mea i toko ake kia hoko noa e māua ko taku hoa, e mātou ko taku kāhui rānei. Engari, i kite au i te pitomata i roto i tēnei kaupapa ki te whakaaweawe i te iwi, i ngā whānaui, i te motu, mehemea e pīrangitia ana, e hiahiatia ana i ō whenua, hoko mai.”