Ngāti Kahungunu moves to reclaim historic landmark

The chair of Ngāti Kahungunu has expressed interest in purchasing Kahurānaki Station, one of Hawke’s Bay’s most significant farming properties, now on the market. The sale includes the iconic Kahurānaki Maunga, a sacred site for Ngāti Kahungunu and Ngāti Whatuiāpiti.

Bayden Barber, Ngāti Kahungunu Inc. chairman, has told Te Ao Māori News the significance of the Kahurānaki station sale goes beyond the possible purchase of a farm.

“Koia nei te tuatahitanga kua hokonga atu. Nō reirā, he mea nui ki ngā hapū, ki ngā marae, ki te iwi whānui o Ngāti Kahungunu, kua pupuri ai tēnei o ngā whenua, tēnei o ngā maunga tipuna.”

Ngāti Kahungunu Chair Bayden Barber speaks to iwi leaders at the hui. Photo: Marc Daalder/Newsroom

More than 1,156 hectares of land is on the market, with the tender process set to close on April 28, 2025.

Barber has underscored that the primary objective is to return the maunga to iwi ownership. However, he has assured that iwi members will be consulted before any purchase moves forward.

“Koirā te mahi nui i tēnei wā. Kua whakaritea he hui me ngā ratonga e iwi nei, hei āpōpō ki te matapono, me pēwhea mātou?”

He Maunga tapū, he wāhi tapū.

Ko Kahurānaki te maunga tuatahi i Aotearoa kua rēhitatia hei urupā, hei whenua rāhui ki a Tūmatanui mā. Ā, ahakoa he pāmu nui a Kahurānaki, kua ara ake ngā pātai me pēhea tā te iwi whakahaere i te whenua.

Neke atu i te 100 tau te whānau Greenwood e whakahaere nei i te pāmu hipi, kau anō hoki, kotahi mano kotahi rau e rima tekau mā ono heketea te rahi. Hei te rua tekau mā waru o Apireira ka katia te wā hoko

Hei tā Barber, āe, he pāmu me mahi, engari, he pāmu me tiaki i te tuatahi.

“Kia whai pūtea anō, kia mahi i tōna mahi. Heoi anō, ko te hiranga kia mātou ko te whakatuākiritanga me te whakaahurewatanga o taua maunga ki tōna iwi.”