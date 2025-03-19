Greens call for immediate release of Dean Wickliffe following alleged assault by prison guards

Green Party MP Steve Abel is calling on Corrections Minister Mark Mitchell to grant Dean Wickliffe an immediate release following accusations the 77-year-old inmate was assaulted by guards at Springhill Corrections Facility in Waikato.

“He should not be in prison; it’s just a ridiculous situation,” Abel said.

Wickliffe (Te Arawa) has spent a total of 41 years in and out of New Zealand’s correctional system. In June 2020, he was released on bail to an address in Maketū. However, following a change in his living arrangements, he was taken back into custody on March 5 this year.

Abel visited Wickliffe on Wednesday and says the man’s health has deteriorated after a week-long hunger strike.

Green Party MP, Steve Abel. Photo/Green Party

“I’m gravely concerned about his health status. He’s looking gaunt and emaciated, slightly jaundiced. He’s still got bruising on his face,” Abel said.

Dean Wickliffe’s calls for release have gained momentum, with his lawyer Annette Sykes advocating on his behalf after images surfaced showing his bruised and battered face.

However, Abel says Wickliffe is fortunate to have a public profile that attracts media and public attention to his case.

Dean Wickliffe

“These people are voiceless, they don’t have advocates. Someone with the profile of Annette Sykes or Dean can get some attention.

“But, the fact is that there are prisoners that we don’t know, are unnamed, unheard-of prisoners who could be suffering terribly in our prisons.”

Ko wai ka tū hei waha kōrero mō te hunga mauhere?

Wickliffe’s lawyer, Annette Sykes says that her client is a victim of heavy-handed tactics by prison staff.

“Upon his arrival at Spring Hill Corrections Facility, Mr Wickliffe was badly beaten by prison guards when he refused to be double-bunked, and his head slammed into the concrete floor several times,” Ms Sykes told Te Ao Māori News.

“He received black eyes and a three-inch gash on his forehead. He required hospitalisation to deal with these injuries.”

Acting Commissioner Custodial Services, Kym Grierson, confirmed an investigation is underway following an incident at Spring Hill Corrections Facility on Thursday 6 March 2025.

“A prisoner allegedly refused a request to enter his cell and, after throwing an item, took a fighting stance towards staff. Following this, staff intervened and the prisoner sustained injuries while being restrained.

Māori lawyer Annette Sykes says Māori need to go further thn copying Western models. Photo / Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Inc

“He received medical treatment from prison health staff and was taken to hospital on Thursday evening. He returned to the prison early the following morning.”

He kitenga ohorere, he tirohanga mōrikarika

According to Haehaetu Barrett, CE for Auckland-based non-profit organisation, Lifewise, she was horrified to see the images following a report by Te Ao Māori News.

“I was absolutely, more than angry. There was a deep sense of pōuri and having that insight around what we could be doing better as Aotearoa, actually, for kuia and kaumātua, that this just ain’t on.”

Haehaetu Barlow, CE, Lifewise

The Auckland-based non-profit provides a range of services aimed at addressing social issues and improving community well-being.

Barrett says while the official number of prisoners over 70 in New Zealand remains unclear, this aging demographic has greater needs and requires better care within the corrections system, and whānau find it difficult to cater to their needs once released.

“They are struggling within their own homes and they aren’t able to provide accommodation for this age group. Most of our whānau in this age group are suffering from medical conditions, poverty, addiction, and the onset of dementia.”