Iwi social service provider highlights importance after spike in at-risk kids reports

An Auckland iwi health and social services provider highlights its importance in the community following a spike in Oranga Tamariki reports on children’s welfare.

“We’re hopeful, even in the reports of concern we are seeing in the spike shows actually our value in the community,” said Zoe Witika-Hawke, E Tipu E Rea Whānau services chief executive.

On Thursday morning, RNZ reported over 95,000 reports of concern about at-risk children to Oranga Tamariki in 2024, which was 35 percent more than the year prior.

The government agency said it is still investigating the increased numbers.

Witika-Hawke said everything seemed fine before the reports peaked in August last year.

“I know that in the time period before August, we were all getting really good at collaborative work to prevent the reports of concern.

“There’s a whole network of community organisations [and] iwi organisations out there doing amazing prevention work.”

E Tipu E Rea Whānau Services Chief Executive Officer, Zoe Aroha Witika-Hawke. Photo: Te Ao Māori News.

She wondered if the reports had a connection to cuts made to in-services.

“We know that put a lot of pressure on community providers [and] iwi providers in regards to what next for our whānau.

“Even whānau heard them messaging, and even themselves were stressed about it,” she told Te Ao Māori News.

‘We are concerned’

Hei tā Rachel Leota, tāhuhu rangapū tuarua i ngā take ratonga whānau i Oranga Tamariki, kei te whakamomori rātou kia noho haumaru te tamaiti, ahakoa te aha.

“We know there are a number of reasons for the increase in reports of concern during 2024, including greater collaboration between agencies, a small change to reporting, and an increase following a drop during COVID-19.

“While we are concerned about all instances of harm to children and young people, an increase in reports also means more people are speaking up when they feel something isn’t right. This is a good thing, and we encourage anyone who is worried about a child to contact us.

“The reality is that child abuse and neglect is a serious problem in New Zealand. The causes are complex and can lie in intergenerational trauma, deprivation, poverty, and other unmet needs.”

Hei tā Leota, he rerekētanga tō ia take tamariki, ā, kua whai ngā kaimahi i te huarahi tika, e mārama ai rātou ki ngā āhuatanga katoa kei tēnā take, kei tēnā take.

I te wā nei, e toru rau ngā whānau ka whātoro mai ki ngā ratonga a E Tipu, E Rea, i ia tau, i ia tau.

“It’s not a good place for our tamariki. We want them to stay with their iwi, with their hāpu, with their whānau but the resource needed is going to take some commitment from our government,” said Witika-Hawke