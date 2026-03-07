Te Matatini 2027: Ngā Purapura o Te Tai Hauāuru triumph

Ngā Purapura o Te Taihauāuru crowned new champions as four teams qualify for Te Matatini 2027.

In a historic shift for the region, Ngā Purapura o Te Tai Hauāuru have been crowned the new champions of Te Kāhui Maunga.

Hosting the regional competition in Waitara for the very first time, the team rose to the occasion at Clifton Park in Waitara, unseating the decade-long dominance of the defending champions, Te Reanga Mōrehu o Rātana.

Ngā Purapura o Te Taihauāuru crowned new champions as four teams qualify for Te Matatini 2027.

Following a day of impressive competition among 13 groups vying for a spot at the national kapa haka competition in February, four teams secured their spots to represent Te Kāhui Maunga region at Te Matatini 2027 in Hopuhopu:

Te Kāhui Maunga qualifying teams, in order of overall placings, are:

Ngā Purapura o Te Tai Hauāuru Te Reanga Mōrehu o Rātana Ngā Waihotanga Te Kura Nui o Paerangi

Ngā Purapura o Te Taihauāuru, Photo by Te Kāhui Maunga.

The hosts take the top spot

The host group, Ngā Purapura o Te Tai Hauāuru, is led by Aroha Broughton Pue, who was a joint winner of the Manukura Wahine Award at Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga 2025. Their bracket this year focused on sharing the stories from their rohe and honouring those who paved the way before them.

“E āta toia mai i ētahi kaupapa matua o roto tonu ki waenga o Waitara tonu ki te whakamōhio atu anei ngā kōrero kei roto i a mātou,” says Broughton Pue.

A primary goal of the team, she says, is to share the unique narratives of Taranaki.

“Ko ngā kaupapa motuhake o Ngā Purapura i tēnei tau, ko te tū a Taranaki, me te kawe a Taranaki, me te whakatō i tērā taera ake o Taranaki ki roto tonu i a rātou tamariki.”

Te Reanga Mōrehu o Rātana, Photo by Te Kāhui Maunga.

While other commitments prevented Te Reanga Mōrehu o Rātana tutor Te Taepa Kameta from standing this year, he maintains that the group remained steadfast in his absence. Their performance acknowledges those who have played a pivotal role in the group’s journey and paid special tribute to their kuia, Te Rangi Hemi, for her ongoing efforts in keeping the haka spirit alive in the region.

“Ehara i te mea ko te wikitoria te whai, ko te kounga te whai. Mehemea ka hua mai he wikitōria, ka pai. Ko te hōnore nui, kia iho o ngā mano i ngā wā katoa,” says Kameta.

Te Moungaroa. Photo by Te Kāhui Maunga.

The event also featured Te Moungaroa, who, for the first time, stood as a competitive group. Led by Puna Wano-Bryant and Tonga Karena, both with ties across the Taranaki region, reflected on choral paying tribute to loved ones who have passed.

“Kei tukuna ngā wairua o te hunga mate ki runga i te awa o Te Kāpuni, he pai tērā, kia timata ki te hunga mate,” says Karena.

Nanny Bib and Nanny Bub

Taranaki ki te Tonga, Rōpū whakangahau. Photo by Te Kāhui Maunga.

The opening performance by Taranaki ki te Tonga held special significance for Nanny Bub, a well-known kuia from the Pātea Culture Club, and stood with them once again as the first team to take the stage on Saturday.

“It was good to welcome everybody, but a bit scary for the first group up,” she says.

Ngā Waihotanga. Photo by Te Kāhui Maunga.

Waiting backstage was Nanny Bib, who greeted the performers as they left the stage. Both Nanny Bib and Nanny Bub would then watch their many mokopuna performing in several groups throughout the day.

“It’s a privilege to watch them grow as performers instead of just staying in one group,” says Nanny Bib.

Ngā tahua putea ka kohaina atu ki ngā rōpū whakataetae ā-rohe

I kōrero a Te Ao Māori News ki te māngai o Te Kāhui Maunga, ki a Elijah Pue, me te whai take o te tautoko pūtea hei whakamāmā i te taumahatanga ki ngā kapa haka.

Hei tāna, “Ko tā mātou i whakatau ka tuku atu ki ngā rōpū katoa ka tū ki ngā papa tū waewae tēnei rā, te whakawhanake te tautoko ake i tō rātou tū.”

Hei tāna anō, he wāhi o tēnei tahua ka koha atu ki ngā kaupapa ā-rohe, pēnei i ngā whakataetae Manu Kōrero, ngā whakataetae ā-rohe o ngā Kura Kaupapa, me tērā o ngā Kōhanga Reo. He koha anō ka whakawhiwhia ki ngā rōpū ka eke ki te atamira o Te Matatini 2027.

Te Kura Nui o Paerangi. Photo by Te Kāhui Maunga.

Kua tau ngā tūranga ki te rohe, ā, ka huri te titiro a ēnei rōpū ki te ara e anga atu ana ki Te Matatini 2027. Ko tā rātou, he hāpai i te mana o Te Kāhui Maunga ki te rohe o Waikato-Tainui hei te tau e tū mai nei.

Exclusive coverage of Kapa Haka Regionals 2026 is available on Whakaata Māori and MĀORI+, supported by Te Māngai Pāho.