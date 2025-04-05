Polyfest’s diversity on show: ‘As Pacific people, we’re one’

McAuley High School’s Tokelauan group brings pride and energy to the Diversity Stage, celebrating a small island culture with big spirit.

Polyfest’s 50th anniversary is lighting up Auckland’s Manukau Sports Bowl with a vibrant celebration of culture, food and student performances this week.

Local Democracy Reporting went backstage at a Diversity stage. From Tokelauan and Hawaiian items to Kiribati and Cambodian showcases, here’s what some of the students and leaders had to say.

Tokelauan pride

Eden Enelio, cultural leader at McAuley High School, performed with her school’s Tokelau group.

“That experience—it was overwhelming, but really fun,” she says.

Full vibes at the Diversity Stage — from Kiribati to Cambodia, the crowd brought the energy and the love.

“Tokelau is such a small island, and there’s a low percentage of us. Being able to share and express my culture with others who also want to learn is special.”

She says the group had been practicing hard and was proud of how it paid off.

“Polyfest means a lot, especially for people like me who don’t have that direct connection to our homeland,” she says.

Her favourite part? “The food is so good, guys! Definitely come to Polyfest and eat the kai.”

Aorere’s Fijian group debuts

Racheal Hewson and Katrina Singh from Aorere College performed with their school’s Fijian group for the first time at Polyfest.

Racheal Hewson and Katrina Singh of Aorere College celebrate their first Polyfest performance as part of the school’s Fijian group

“It’s my first time performing,” says Racheal.

“Polyfest is amazing. It brings together so many cultures.”

Katrina says being part of the 50th anniversary was a proud moment.

“We’re all new to the country, and being able to perform and be part of this community means a lot.”

Her highlight? “Seeing all the cultures come together.”

Exploring Hawaiian culture

Jaeda Tuiono Daniel and Annruby Neufeldt from Manurewa High School were part of the Hawaiian performance.

“I was nervous,” says Jaeda.

“I felt good,” adds Annruby.

Neither are Hawaiian, but both saw Polyfest as a chance to learn.

Eden Enelio from McAuley High School beams backstage after performing with her school’s Tokelau group, calling it “overwhelming, but really fun.”

“It’s about representing and learning other people’s cultures,” says Annruby.

“And trying all the different food!”“I got persuaded by a teacher,” Jaeda laughs.

“But I’m leaving for uni next year, so it was a good first-time experience.”

Annruby says she’d do it again.

Avondale College performs hula

Kali Mave (16) and Nevaeh Momoisea (17) are part of Avondale College’s Hawaiian group — its first time performing hula at Polyfest.

“For Avondale, it’s our first time doing hula,” says Kali.

Though not of Hawaiian heritage, both students say learning another culture was important.

Kali Mave (16) and Nevaeh Momoisea (17) perform in Avondale College’s first-ever hula performance at Polyfest.

“I think it’s really cool,” says Nevaeh.

“As Pacific people, we’re one. Hawaii sometimes gets left out because they’re far away, so it felt special to share that culture.”

Her favourite part? “Embracing different cultures and being amongst the energy—the vibes.”

Kali agrees: “Performing and seeing everyone smile — that’s the best part.”

Kiribati group brings energy

The Manurewa High School Kiribati group brought pride to the stage.

“We’re representing the best Kiribati group in all of Polyfest—Manurewa!” shouts Cornelius.Temweri Antares says it’s about visibility.

“Kiribati is small, so this is a unique chance to show who we are,” she says.

Manurewa High school's Hawaiian group.

“Our costumes are handmade—our headpieces are made of straws and the rest from pandanus trees.”

Her favourite part? “Seeing all the cultures and being able to perform.”

Cornelius adds, “The food! Big thanks to everyone who makes it - it’s so nice. And [maybe] make the prices cheaper.”

Cambodian culture returns to Polyfest

Manurewa High School’s Cambodian and Chinese group returned to Polyfest after a long break.

Teacher-in-charge Geraldi Ryan, of Indonesian descent, says it’s the school’s first Cambodian performance since 2021.

“This is the first ever regeneration of 2025,” Ryan says. “It’s been a while.”

Manurewa High School’s Kiribati group bring handmade costumes and high energy to the Diversity stage.

He says cultural inclusion is crucial.“A lot of the students actually wanted to join to learn new cultures,” he says.

“As Southeast Asians, it’s important we unite and showcase the beauty of our cultures.”

He says their group may be the only Cambodian group performing across all stages.

“They’re not just representing South Auckland Cambodians — they’re representing all of New Zealand. That’s special.”

His highlight? “Seeing the student-led performances. Everything the Cambodian group did—they managed it themselves. From February to now, they’ve run it all. It’s been phenomenal.”

After all the hard work and practices culminated in their on-stage performance, Ryan says there’s a sense of pride and closure.

“It’ll feel strange not seeing them every Wednesday, but all good things come to an end. There’s a real sense of fulfilment.”

Local Democracy Reporting is local body journalism funded by RNZ and NZ On Air