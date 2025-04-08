Five maunga in five weeks. Ngāi Tahu uri climb their maunga to strengthen whakapapa

The aim is to reconnect their uri to their ancestral mountains and whakapapa. Video: Tahu News

This story was first published by Hora Kairangi Nicholas of Tahu News

Whānau from across Ngāi Tahu gathered to climb their ancestral mountain, Te Poho o Tamatea, marking the start of their challenge to conquer five maunga in the Ngāi Tahu region. The aim is to reconnect their uri to their ancestral mountains and whakapapa.

Kylie Jane Phillips, the project lead, brought together 100 participants and spoke about the endless benefits of the kaupapa.

“Five maunga Five weeks is just an opportunity for us to, come together really, Do something together. Celebrate our whakapapa together. Do something choice for our whakapapa”.

“Walking your maunga is really important because it connects you in ways that perhaps you’ve never been connected before” she said.

The initiative began at Te Poho o Tamatea, with climbers set to tackle Te Upoko o Tahumatā, Te Pōhue, Maukatere, and Te Ahu Pātiki in the coming weeks. Phillips emphasised that the journey isn’t just about physical achievement.

Te Poho o Tamatea: Photo Ngāi Tahu

“(So) that my nephew knows how hard it is to get up the maunga and that he can achieve anything in his life that he sets his mind to, and when he’s lost sometimes when we’re up in the rangirua, that he knows where to go to get some clarity” she said.

He maunga ka pikia

He kaupapa tēnei mā te katoa, kaua mā ngā uri o Ngāi Tahu anake. He whaipānga nui tō Corrina Ruki ki Rāpaki, te wāhi o te maunga tuatahi ka pikia. No muri mai i te matenga o tōna hoa rangatira, a Damon i nui ake tana hononga ki ngā whenua nei.

“It means a lot to me because my husband is laying up there in his final resting place. This is Paradise for us, it means a lot. I’m doing it to, strengthen my wairua and help with a bit of mental health” she said.

Hei te Rātapu e tata mai ana piki atu ai te hunga nei i te maunga o Te Ūpoko o Tahumatā, te maunga tapu o ngā uri o Wairewa.