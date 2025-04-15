Thousands expected for Te Ahurei ā Tūhoe 2025

​Te Hui Ahurei ā Tūhoe expects a bumper crowd of over 15,000 to converge in Te Waimana this coming Easter Weekend.

​Te Hui Ahurei ā Tūhoe, the biennial festival celebrating Tūhoe culture and identity, expects a bumper crowd of over 15,000 to converge on the small eastern Bay of Plenty region of Te Waimana this coming Easter Weekend.

The Ahurei brings together kapa haka, sports, and debates, as well as a chance for the iwi to wānanga some of the big issues of the day.

Since its inception in 1971, the festival has had its fair share of ups and downs, including a Covid-period interruption.

Dr Haturini McGarvey (Ngāi Tūhoe) says it’s a time to look ahead following an interrupted last few years since the last proper ahurei was held in Rotorua 7years ago.

Te Hui Ahurei ā Tūhoe

“Ko te aronga nui, ko Te Hui Ahurei ā Tūhoe. Koia te kaitō mai i a Tūhoe whānui, mai i ngā hau e whā, ngā tōpito o te ao.

“Kia whakakotahi mai, kia whakahuihui mai tātou, kia kotahi ai tō tātou iwi.”

The kapa haka competition is a keenly contested event and unlike other competitions, each team will perform the same items.

McGarvey says the Ahurei is about unity, with the words of Rua Kenana ‘te manawa i ora ai’ guiding this year’s event.

“Ko te whakatauākī, ko te kaupapa, ko te manawa i ora ai. Nō reira, tīkina atu tērā rerenga i te waiata koroua ka waiatahia e ngā kapa haka i tēnei tau, ko te waiata a Te Rua.

“Ko tō manawa, ko tōku manawa, ka hono tahi ki runga o te Waimana Kaaku i tēnei rā o te aranga.”

Mao ana ki ua, ua ana ki mao, ka tū tonu te Ahurei

E ai ki ngā matapae huarere ka kino rawa te whakawhiu a Tāwhirimātea ki ngā rohe maha o Te Ika a Māui.

Hei tā Haturini, ahakoa ka hē mai rānei ngā rā, auare ake, ka haere tonu te kaupapa.

“Ehara kau i te āhuatanga e tauhou ana ki a tāua, ki a Ngāi Tūhoe. Kia pākia mai tātou e te marangai, e te hau nui, e te hau roa.”