“Thank you, Holy Father” Māori leaders pay tribute to Pope Francis

Tributes from Māori Catholics begin to pour in at the news of the death of Pope Francis. He was 88 years old.

Māori Vicar of the Auckland Diocese Manuel Beazley who held an audience with the Holy Father took to social media to send a mihi.

“Thank you, Holy Father. May you now rest from your labours, good and faithful servant. E oki, e moe.

Far North District Mayor Moko Tepania, a former student and teacher at the Northland Catholic School, Pompallier College took to social media to convey his message of aroha to parishioners across the Mid and Far North.

“The Catholic Church has such a strong history here in the Far North. The first Catholic Mass was celebrated at Tōtara Point, Hokianga in 1838 by Bishop Pompallier, who is well known for his push for the inclusion of the fourth, verbal article of Te Tiriti o Waitangi protecting religious freedom and Māori customs.”

Photo: Vatican

In May 2019, the late Kiingi Tuuheitia visited the Pope at the Vatican and invited him to Aotearoa during the visit.

The last papal visit to New Zealand was in November 1986, when Pope John Paul II celebrated Mass at Auckland Domain, donning a Māori feather cloak and addressing a large crowd.

A man of humility

The Prime Minister, ahead of his visit with King Charles in London acknowledged the Pope as a man of humility.

“His legacy includes an unwavering commitment to the vulnerable, to social justice and to interfaith dialogue”

“My thoughts are with Catholics and all those in New Zealand and around the world who mourn his death”

Tangihia rā

Hei ngā rā e tū mai nei ka kite i ngā tikanga o te tangihanga, he iwa rā te roa.

Whai muri ake, ka āta kōwhiria te tangata ka piki tūranga, he mahi tēnei mā ngā katinara i raro i ngā tau waru tekau tau te pakeke.

I te wā ka whakaaetia te tangata ka piki tūranga, ka whakapua rātou i te ahi, he tohu tēnei o te kōpounga o te tangata ka whakakī i te tūranga hei Pāpā wairua mo te Hāhi Katorika.