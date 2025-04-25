Māori exporter to UK to remain ‘nimble’ amid US tariff uncertainty

As New Zealand Prime Minister continues his travels, Māori business owners in the UK are preparing themselves due to tariff saga, despite business growing.

EllaRose Hammond (Ngāi Tahu) is Marketing Director for her whānau company, Tiraki Wines, in Marlborough.

She says that while the business goes from strength to strength, and whilst they export to the to the UK and to the US, the current global tariff saga requires them to be prepared.

Tiraki Wines: Supplied

This is on the back of the Prime Minister Christopher Luxon meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer at 10 Downing St. Both Prime Ministers pledged to do more to ensure the partnership remains robust in a rapidly changing world.

“In the last 12 months, we’ve seen a 21% growth in New Zealand exports to the UK. I’ll be spending time with 250 people who have businesses that link New Zealand and the UK together. We’re seeing huge opportunity for us there.”

A part of New Zealand’s success is the contribution the Māori economy has on GDP. The Māori economic contribution to the Aotearoa New Zealand economy has grown from $17 billion (6.5 percent of GDP) in 2018, to $32 billion (8.9 percent of GDP) in 2023.

The Prime Minister is excited by the progress of Māori business.

“I think it’s a really exciting future for Māori businesses. I think my observations is they’re often the businesses from New Zealand that do the best in terms of growing their export business,” he said

“The Brits are now our fourth biggest source of tourism, and of course, Māori have a big interest in touris.m”

Ko ngā pakihi Māori, kia ū

Nō te tīmatanga o tēnei marama, karahuihui atu ai ngā ūpoko o te rāngai pakihi Māori i te hui a FOMA. Ko FOMA te rōpū tauawhi i ngā pakihi Māori, ka mutu, he rōpū whakatairanga i ngā hiahia o te rāngai.

E ai ki te hea o te rōpū, ki a Traci Houpapa, mataara ngā kamupene Māori i tēnei wāhanga haurokuroku. Hei tāna, e mōhio pū ana ngā pakihi Māori ki ngā uauatanga, me te aha, e mōhio pū ana ia ki ngā uauatanga ka tūpono pā ki ngā pakihi, nā ngā karawhiunga tauhokohoko ki waenga i a Amerika me Haina.

“We need to think more carefully about how we do business and who with and where we decide to do business. We also have a number of trade arrangements in place that protects market access that isn’t in the North American region,” she said.