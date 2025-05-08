Tā Te Kotahi Mahuta prodigy, Shane Solomon, passes

Former Waikato Tainui executive member and key researcher and legal adviser for the 1995 Waikato-Tainui Deed of Settlement, Shane Ringa Hiwinui Solomon, has died at the age of 61.

Solomon was part of the Tainui legal team that negotiated the 95 settlement with the Crown, the first to kick off the settlement process.

The agreement, which included a formal apology and $170 million in compensation, became a model for subsequent Treaty settlements between Māori and the Crown.

Solomon, a graduate of the University of Auckland with a major in commercial law, was recruited by Tā Te Kotahi Mahuta in 1992 to research the history of raupatu.

Sir Robert Mahuta, Te Arikinui Te Atairangikaahu, Hon. Jim Bolger and Sir Douglas Graham

Everything is relative

The relativity clause in Treaty of Waitangi settlements is a legal mechanism.

When the total amount paid in Treaty settlements exceeds the $1 billion threshold (adjusted for inflation), the Crown must make top-up payments to those iwi with relativity clauses, namely Ngāi Tahu and Waikato.

Chief Executive of Waikato-Tainui, Donna Flavell, said Solomon played a major role in shaping the organisation’s legal framework.

“Shane is one of the heroes of our tribe,” she said.

“It’s because of Shane we have a relativity clause, so that we could continue to build an asset base for future generations because of those long-term impacts — it’s because of him our future generations will be looked after.”

“After weighing the impact our people and land endured during the time of raupatu, our settlement was actually valued at $13 billion, but only received $170 million.

As settlement negotiations began, Solomon joined the legal team working under Te Arikinui Dame Te Atairangikaahu and Sir Robert Mahuta.

Former Māori Labour MP and daughter of Sir Mahuta, Nanaia Mahuta, said Solomon contributed legal knowledge and cultural understanding that influenced many younger iwi members involved in negotiations.

“In his own right, Shane was a mentor, friend, and confidante to those he worked alongside,” she said.

In 2009, Solomon stepped down from Waikato-Tainui after 17 years as an executive member.

His time with the organisation spanned significant events, including the raupatu settlement, financial difficulties, and economic development efforts.

Tākuta Shane Solomon with Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi constituents

E ara, e te tākuta

In March, Solomon received his doctorate from Te Whare Wānanga o Te Awanuiārangi for his thesis on whenua raupatu.

The degree was conferred at the Tūrangawaewae Marae Poukai, where he became known as Tākuta Solomon.

His maternal niece, Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke, said seeing her uncle receive his doctorate had a strong impact.

“I was lucky enough to hear some of the interviews in that process, and there were so many gems in getting a glimpse into the era and time of raupatu settlement leaders.

“Uncle’s passing is a huge loss, but also an end of an era. We were really proud of him as a whānau that day. Haere rā, uncle Shane.”

Shane Solomon was the son of Moengaroa and Ringa Hiwinui Solomon and one of six siblings.

He was married to the late Pareaute Panapa-Solomon.

Solomon is survived by his whānau and lies in state at Tūrangawaewae Marae.