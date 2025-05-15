Nelson Council won’t seek refund after $150k Te Matatini pre-spend

Nelson Māori Ward councillor Kahu Pakipaki has expressed disappointment over Te Matatini’s decision to reverse its plans to host the biennial kapa haka festival

Nelson Māori Ward councillor Kahu Pakipaki has expressed disappointment over Te Matatini’s decision to reverse its plans to host the biennial kapa haka festival in the region, and ruled out seeking reimbursement for the council’s $150,000 investment.

“We threw our hat in the ring, we knew the risk. It’s like any other venture. We wanted to be there and we wanted to represent and host,” he said.

The reversal, announced last week, marked a significant change in direction after the Te Tauihu o Te Waka a Māui Māori Cultural Council, the Nelson City Council, and mana whenua from Te Tauihu had worked for years to prepare for the event.

Photo: Nelson City Council / Kahu Paki Paki Facebook.

Pakipaki says the $150k was used to employ a Kaituitui Ahurea, a position established in partnership between the council and Te Tauihu o Te Waka a Māui Māori Cultural Council.

The aim of the position was to assist in the development and success of kapa haka activities in the region in the buildup to host 3 national kapa haka events, including Te Matatini.

Pakipaki says the economic investment was a given, and putting pūtea upfront would have ‘helped with preparation to help the event go forward’.

“There was a good, strong intention to invest, but for me, whatever investment we made fiscally would have been paved in gold. The word is legacy.”

Me heke te kaute o ngā kapa

E ai ki te kaiārahi o Te Pāti Māori, ki te kaihaka hoki o Te Taumata o Apanui, ki a Rāwiri Waititi, kua tae mai pea te wā, kia whakahekea ko ngā kapa, ka whai wāhi atu ki Te Matatini, me te aha, he māharahara ōna mō ngā rohe mā rātou te kaupapa nei e whakahaere, hei ngā rā ki tua.

Te Taumata o Apanui in the finals. Photo: Te Matatini Enterprises.

“Kauaka e tukuna ki ngā tāone nunui o te motu noa iho e whakahaere i tēnei kaupapa. Atu i ngā whakapaparanga, me ngā herenga tawatawaenga a tērā kapa, ā tērā iwi ki ngā roherohenga.

“Ka ngaro te wairua, ka ngaro te here a tēnā kapa, ā tēnā kapa, ā tēnā iwi, ā tēnā iwi, ki ngā roherohenga puta noa i te motu. Koinā hoki taku whakaaro mō te kaupapa nei.”

Te Matatini Advance Hui

Te Ao Māori News understands that all 13 Te Matatini board delegates from each region and other stakeholders will meet this week to discuss a pathway forward.

In a statement, Te Matatini Society Incorporated Chair, Tā Herewini Parata, says the gathering will “consider a range of issues that will inform the future direction of Te Matatini.”