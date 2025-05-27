Run It Straight: What do the fans think?

Miga Tuigamala, Foot Locker Sylvia Park store manager, with the Run It Straight at their pop-up giveaway event. Photo: Mary Afemata, LDR

Run It Straight’s viral full-body collisions are stirring controversy in Aotearoa, but fans say the competition builds people up and brings the community together.

The events have drawn criticism from experts and local politicians for the health and brain injury risks, with some competitors knocked out in matches.

Last week, two grassroots ‘Run It Straight’ events in South Auckland were cancelled.

Instead, the organisers held a giveaway event at Foot Locker in Sylvia Park on Thursday night.

Lines stretched into the car park as fans, from teens to grandparents, young families and babies, were amongst the crowd that turned up.

Here’s what the fans had to say

High school teens gathered in groups, with one group of boys in uniform performing the haka.

“I watch [Run It Straight] almost every night,” says one teen.

Tayla, another teen, says she watches the group with her dad on YouTube.

Hundreds lined up outside Foot Locker for the pop-up event last Thursday night. Photo: Mary Afemata, LDR

TikTok creator Steven Setu was among the hype, taking photos with fans in store.

“I’m here to support the brothers. They’re doing something amazing for the Polynesians, man. They’re bringing everybody here. They’re building people up. It’s amazing. It’s unfortunate they couldn’t be at the fields.”

Bernice, mother to Marcellus, 2, and Moziyah, 4, was ecstatic that her sons won $100 each for dancing in the crowd.

“We just came out for the vibes. I thought I’d bring my kids with me just to let them see what the boys from Sydney are about.”

When asked about the risks, she says the injuries were one of the cons.

“But the pros are bringing the community together, and also the boys being able to use their strength and ability to earn money from it.”

One guy came straight from work after seeing the event on Instagram.

“It is a dangerous sport. But they say they’re doing it on behalf of mental illness, mental health, people with high rates of suicide, especially us Pacific men.”

Another guy, who came with his wife and daughter, says participation is a personal choice.

From left, Eddie Ieremia, Charizma and Rodney Mafuao from Run It Straight. Photo: Mary Afemata, LDR

“My thoughts on Run It Straight is [that] everyone has a decision to make. Obviously, there are risks with everything, risks with rugby, league, whatever you do. So it just comes down to the individual. If that person decides that’s what they want to do, man, power to them.”

Evelyn says her grandkids brought her to the event.

When told about the collision-style concept, she says:“Oh, that’s mean... yeah, my granddaughter can do that.”

“It’s like being brought up old school. You’ve got to learn to toughen up.”

Actor and Celebrity Treasure Island winner JP Foliaki, who happened to be passing through, says everyone used to do it at lunchtime growing up - it’s always been done.

“I think safety is important, so as long as everyone’s being safe and enjoying themselves and having fun.“

JP Foliaki with Run It Straight at Sylvia Park. Photo: Mary Afemata, LDR

‘There’s always going to be backlash’

Run It Straight CEO and owner Charizma, real name Christian Lesa, pivoted from the cancelled events into a meet-and-greet pop-up.

The group gave away about $15,000 in merchandise, gift cards and cash at the Foot Locker event, Charizma says.

Although unsuccessful in his efforts to secure local fields to host events, Charizma says, with anything big, “there’s always going to be backlash”.

“We’re creating so much noise - it’s new, so I expected this. I expected a bit of backlash from the government and the councils because it’s something different.”

Tauanu’u Nick Bakulich, Chair of the Māngere-Ōtāhuhu Local Board, confirmed the board opposed the event that was to be held at Williams Park in Māngere on public health and safety grounds.

Eli Nathan, Auckland Council’s Head of Area Operations, explained that permits are required for events involving large crowds or potential safety issues. He encouraged organisers to reach out to the council early to understand the requirements.

Charizma says they are looking to help people with mental health struggles and inspire Pacific youth to chase their dreams like himself.

“We just got to keep continuing to grind and make sure that we prove the haters wrong.”

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.