Young Auckland politician’s parting challenge

Franklin Local Board member Logan Soole has resigned from politics, to move to London. (Torika Tokalau/Stuff)

One of New Zealand’s youngest politicians has bowed out of politics, but not without a challenge to his local board, “do not forget our commitment to Māori”.

Logan Soole, 25, (Ngāti Kahu, Te Rarawa), was first elected to the Franklin Local Board at just 19 years old and served two terms with the south Auckland board.

He resigns to join his partner in London, after years of a long-distance relationship.

Addressing the other eight members of the local board in his valedictory speech, Soole asked them not to forget their partners, whānau, history, and future.

“Do not forget our commitment to young people and the generations that will follow, long after we are gone.

“Make mokopuna decisions—choices that always prioritise the needs of our grandchildren, ensuring they inherit a place where they can survive and thrive.

“Think climate change, future focused-infrastructure and mentoring the next generation.”

People filled the small local board boardroom to see Logan Soole off, including former mayor Phil Goff. (Torika Tokalau/Stuff)

The small local board meeting room filled with people on Tuesday, who came to see the Pukekohe-resident off.

Also present was former Auckland mayor, Phil Goff.

Soole’s position would not be filled, with the local elections looming in September.

“I cannot help but feel some guilt for leaving at a time that is so crucial for our future.

“A time where things not just in our own backyard but internationally seem to be in decline.”

He said the Franklin ward was not a perfect community, but one that cared and worked together to get things done.

“To my local board colleagues and staff, thank you for your tireless work for Franklin. Thank you for the disagreements, the compromise and a willingness to challenge the status quo.”

Soole will spend his last day in office in early June.

“As I step away from this role, I carry with me a massive sense of pride in serving this place, lessons learned, and a few more grey hairs than I started with.”

