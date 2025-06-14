Future of Northland’s only mortuary uncertain; Iwi leader outraged

Whānau in Te Tai Tokerau are angered with the potential closure of Whangārei Hospital's mortuary, further shifting Northland's post-mortem services to Auckland.

Haven Falls and Poutama Tangihanga have taken to social media to raise concerns over what they claim are plans to shut down Whangārei’s mortuary, the only facility of its kind in Te Tai Tokerau.

The potential closure has sparked distress among many whānau in the region, who are already grappling with long delays and significant travel when a loved one dies under suspicious or sudden circumstances.

Ngātiwai Chair Aperahama Edwards says the closure would place an unfair burden on grieving families.

“He rohe whānui rawa atu tēnā, Tāmaki tae rawa ake ki Te Rerenga Wairua. Ka hia nei, manomano tāngata e noho ana ki taua takiwā. Ki te pērā, me aha? Me rārangi ngā tūpāpaku, tatari kia mahia ake e ngā korona, tokoiti i roto o Tāmaki, ka roa atu te tatari a ngā whānau te whakahoki mai i ngā taonga ki a rātou.”

Haven Falls informs the community

Haven Falls say they were approached by Northland DHB on Friday morning to confirm “the mortuary is not closing, and coronial postmortems will continue passed 31st August.

Haven Falls provided a timeline of events to Te Ao Māori News saying that from the 3rd of June, stakeholders in Te Tai Tokerau we’re informed of the closure.

Edwards says that the people of the north still experience huge delays in coronial services, without a mortuary, things could get worse, it would breach tikanga.

“He whatinga tikanga. Ka tatari kia maroke rawa ngā roimata a te whānau, kātahi te tūpāpaku ka whakahokia mai.

“Kua kite kē mātou, ētahi taima, koni atu i te tahi rā, rua rā, toru rā te whānu e tatari ana, ki te pēnei ka roa atu, ka kino atu.”

Whatu Ora response

Te Whatu Ora – Te Tai Tokerau Group Director of Operations, Alex Pimm says “There are no plans to close the mortuary at Whangārei Hospital.

“I am aware of some speculation on social media relating to mortuary and postmortem services at Whangārei Hospital. I want to reassure the community that mortuary and coronial services will continue to be provided at Whangārei Hospital

We recognise the strength of feeling in the community relating to local mortuary and postmortem services."

Haven Falls Funeral Home also confirmed this in a social media post. However, the future of the mortuary remains uncertain, as “contractual arrangements” are still under discussion.

Photo / File

Currently, there is one Coroner who covers the Northland region, the Far North, Whangārei, and Kaipara districts.

Edwards spoke on the difficulties whānau in the Far North already face getting to Whangārei.

“E aroha ake ana ahau ki ōku anō ki roto o Whangārei, engari, aroha nui atu ana ki te hunga kei Kaitaia, kei te takiwā, kei Te Hokianga, he tawhiti rawa, ka ahatia, i tēnei wā tonu i ngā mahi e mahia mai nei ki Whangārei, he tawhiti hoki mō ngā whanaunga kei ngā tōpito o Te Tai Tokerau kia tae mai ki a au, ki konei, ki Whangārei.”

He further adds he and the iwi do not agree and urge those who have the power to make the decision to reconsider any potential closures.

“E whakaputa nei i te reo whakahē kia mātau ai te hunga whiriwhiri, te hunga whakatau i ēnei whiriwhiringa, kia whakaaro hōhonu ake ki tā rātou e titiro whāiti, pāpaku noa iho nei i tēnei taima.”