Whānau Ora launches NZ’s longest ever ad urging more Māori to join the Māori roll

This article was first published by RNZ

The Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency has launched the longest ad ever made in Aotearoa urging more Māori to sign up to the Māori Electoral Roll.

The ad features artist and activist Tame Iti (Ngāi Tūhoe) alone in a cavernous space reading a ‘Māori roll call’ of New Zealanders who have recently joined the Māori electoral roll for 30 minutes.

Whānau Ora said all people whose names have been read or listed throughout the campaign have explicitly given permission for their name to be publicised. The ad campaign will go out through TV, radio and billboards.

Iti said young Māori need to get involved in politics to make change.

“It’s important for our young people to march, but they must join the call now. We need a political voice, parliament has its place. Now is a moment to call to all whanau, to the people from Te Tai Tokerau down to Te Wai Pounamu. The time is now.”

Iti’s call to enroll was being supported on social media by many high profile Māori from Director Taika Waititi, to lawyer Tania Waikato and comedian Joe Daymond.

A billboard that is part of the Whānau Ora campaign. Photo: Supplied / Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency

The ad marks the 50th anniversary of the Māori Electoral Option, which allowed Māori to choose which roll they joined.

The Electoral Amendment Act, passed in 1975, defined Māori as a person of New Zealand Māori descent.

It means anyone who is Māori has the option of enrolling to vote on either the Māori or General roll.

Before 1975, the electoral roll a person was on was determined by the percentage of Māori blood they were deemed to have.

Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency chairperson Merepeka Raukawa-Tait (Te Arawa) said they wanted to capture the voice of the politically charged young Māori and give them a genuine seat at the table.

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait (Te Arawa) says more Māori need to vote. Photo: Merepeka Raukawa Tait

“When our people are engaged in the systems that shape their lives, we start to see real change not just politically, but in health, education, and the wellbeing of our whānau.

“At the end of the day, this is about M.M.P.; More Māori in Parliament. But that’s only going to happen if we can help drive Māori to vote.”

Tamariki Māori were expected to make up one in three children by the early 2040s, she said.

“We must safeguard our rangatahi’s future with an electoral roll that centres the political system in te ao Māori.

“I believe the Māori roll is our most powerful manifestation of tino-rangatiratanga, or self determination, for people to have their voices heard.”

Iti said the timing was urgent, but there was a risk if Māori did not get involved.

“The Hikoi was an amazing moment from where I came from 50 to 60 years ago, being able to see that personally. The vibration is there, and we need to capture that moment.

“We need to believe in ourselves and maintain our mana. We’re talking about our mana for the next 20 years, the next 40 years, the next 100 years. We’ll be here forever.”

By Te Manu Korihi, RNZ