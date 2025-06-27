Tākiri Tū Te Matatini: Waikato confirmed as next Te Matatini host

Hopuhopu, in Taupiri, Waikato, has now been confirmed as the venue for Te Matatini 2027, following the decision to rule out Te Tauihu as a viable host for Te Ao Māori’s premier event.

Te Matatini Chair, Tā Herewini Parata, confirmed the decision today by declaring.

“I titi rawa i roto i o mātou whatumanawa, te āhuatanga o te kāinga o Hopuhopu. Nā reira e whakaae ana a Te Matatini kia kawea Te Matatini 2027, ki Hopuhopu.”

The Te Matatini executive, representatives from Waikato iwi, and 40 delegates have just wrapped up a two-day hui at Hopuhopu, where the vote took place.

It remains unclear whether the vote included other regions that put tono in, or if it was solely to confirm Waikato as the host.

Speaking to Aukaha News after the announcement, Te Ara Taura chair Tukoroirangi Morgan expressed his excitement and elation at the decision.

Te Arataura chairman Tukoroirangi Morgan.

“Ka hoki mai te ao! Kaua ko te ao Maaori anake, ka riro ko ngaa parirau taauwhiuwhi o Te Arikinui Ngaawai hono i te po hei manaaki. Ko ngaa mano taangata ka rarangi mai ki raro i te maru o Taupiri, ki Hopuhopu. He koanga ngaakau, he raa hirahira teenei”

The decision brings clarity after weeks of uncertainty, following Te Tauihu’s withdrawal due to concerns about infrastructure and its readiness to host an event of this scale.

Normally, the mauri is passed on to the next host region during the Te Matatini prizegiving, symbolising the official handover. But this year, that didn’t happen.

After the ceremony in March, it quickly became apparent that Te Tauihu would not be taking on hosting duties. Te Matatini chief executive Carl Ross later told media the decision came down to due diligence.

“Before every festival, we do our due diligence, and this time our due diligence has changed, and it has changed because the festival has got so big, it has got massive,” he said.

Infrastructure questions remain

Although Hopuhopu has been confirmed as the venue for the festival, in its current state, it will need large-scale investment.

Once the site of the Hopuhopu Military Camp, the land was returned in 1993 to Waikato and its principal hapū, Ngāti Mahuta and Ngāti Wairere.

Since then, it has been transformed into a hub for the iwi, housing both Waikato-Tainui’s headquarters and its research college.

Plans are already in motion to further develop the site.

While the 50-acre block offers ample space and benefits from the broader infrastructure of the Waikato region, significant work will still be required to bring it up to standard for an event of this scale.