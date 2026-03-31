Forgotten bravery, enduring legacy: The long fight to honour Sgt Haane Manahi

A new documentary revisits Sgt Haane Manahi’s WWII heroism at Takrouna and the decades-long bid for the Victoria Crossleading a troop in Tunisia during WWII

For decades, the story of Sergeant Haane Manahi’s extraordinary bravery has remained within te ao Māori and his whānau, a legacy of courage overshadowed by a decision that denied him the highest military honour.

Now, through a new documentary and generations of persistence, his story is being brought back into the light.

Sergeant Haane Manahi’s recommendation for the Victoria Cross (VC) was signed on the battlefield during World War II, only to be downgraded to a Distinguished Conduct Medal (DCM) by the British War Office, a decision his whānau says was made for reasons that remain unknown.

Born in 1913 in Ohinemutu, Rotorua, Manahi served with the 28th Māori Battalion, enlisting in 1939 and departing for war the following year.

Despite his acts of leadership and bravery, his story was rarely spoken about at home.

His niece, Dr Donna Morrison, remembers him as a humble man guided by strict tikanga and deep personal values.

“The fact that we didn’t know too much about his heroic efforts in the war is another testament to the man himself,” she says.

A photo of Sgt Haane Manahi and his medals. Photo: Te Ao Māori News.

Fight for recognition

It wasn’t until after his passing in 1986 that a determined effort began to seek the recognition many believed he had long deserved.

Former 28th Māori Battalion commander Sir Charles Bennett challenged the whānau to take up the cause, sparking a movement that would unite Te Arawa.

“The Te Arawa iwi put other kaupapa to the side in order for uncle Haane’s case to be heard,” Morrison says.

What followed was a decades-long effort involving military historians, the RSA, and the New Zealand government.

The case eventually reached Buckingham Palace in 2006, but a royal edict from King George VI meant no further Victoria Crosses could be awarded for World War II.

The sword presented to Te Arawa by the Queen acknowledged For Country. Photo: 28 Māori Battalion.

Instead, in 2007, Queen Elizabeth II acknowledged Manahi’s bravery with three symbolic gifts, inspired by the 28th Māori Battalion’s marching song, For God! For King! And for Country!, a handmade lace altar cloth for St Faith’s Church in Ohinemutu, a formal letter recognising his service, and a ceremonial sword.

Morrison says that, at the time, it was the best outcome the whānau could have hoped for.

Remembering Manahi and the sacrifice of the 28th

Now, nearly two decades later, a new documentary is ensuring his story, and the story of those who fought alongside him, reaches a wider audience.

Directed by Te Arepa Kahi, the film draws on the voices of Manahi’s descendants and those of other 28th Māori Battalion soldiers to bring the events at Takrouna vividly to life.

Alex Tarrant portrays L. Sgt. Haane Manahi in the film 'Sgt. Haane. Photo: Supplied/PMN Composite

Kahi says the film explores multiple dimensions of Manahi, as a mokopuna, a quiet leader, a figure remembered on the marae, and the man captured in archival records.

To honour the story’s authenticity, filming took place on location in Tunisia, recreating the pre-dawn assault on Takrouna.

“We were able to fulfil quite accurately the space, the spot… they’re scaling in pre-dawn night, trying to get upstairs before the Nazis can get a fix on their location,” Kahi says.

For Morrison, the film is not just about her uncle, but about all those who served.

Dr Donna Morrison and Director Tearepa Kahi. Photo: Te Ao Māori News.

She believes it reflects the shared experience of the many whānau connected to the 28th Māori Battalion, whose stories, like Manahi’s, were often carried in silence.

The documentary is set to be released on April 20, 2026, marking the 83rd anniversary of the day Sergeant Haane Manahi and his whanaunga carried out their extraordinary feat at Takrouna — a moment of courage that, for many, is finally receiving the recognition it deserves.