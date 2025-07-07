Teeth, titi and tummy tucks: why so many Māori are flocking to Türkiye

Te Ao With Moana and Te Ao Māori News followed a group of whānau to Istanbul who were getting cosmetic surgery done.

Faced with rising healthcare costs and long public waitlists, a growing number of New Zealanders are heading overseas for medical procedures, many to Türkiye.

For some, it’s a financial decision. For others, it’s personal, even emotional.

Shane Robertson (Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao, Ngāti Whakaue) 43, hasn’t seen a dentist since he was 18. The Rotorua local recently travelled 33 hours to Istanbul for major dental work. He says the decision came down to money and shame.

“It was shame about what I perceived I’d let the state of my teeth get to. I’d looked at other options in New Zealand and it was ridiculous. I couldn’t justify the cost and doing this was a third of the cost.” he said.

Amy Scott, (Ngāti Rangiteaorere and Ngāti Pāhauwera, Ngāti Whāwhākia, Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Whakaue) also from Rotorua, travelled to Türkiye for bariatric surgery. She describes a long and difficult relationship with kai. Her decision, she says, was a desire to be present for her whānau. Her ‘mokopuna’ decision.

“I feel like the next stage of my life is prepping towards being a nanny. And I’m beginning to look forward to that space, but I need to make sure that my hauora is well, my tinana is well.

“I need to make sure that I’m actually here to be able to appreciate when my mokopuna come.”

While there is no official record of how many New Zealanders are seeking medical treatment overseas, agencies offering surgery tourism packages report increasing demand.

Procedures like dental implants, gastric bypasses, and cosmetic work are often advertised at a fraction of the New Zealand cost and often without the same wait times.

Moana McRae, a former travel agent, now helps whānau navigate the process. Based in Türkiye for the past five years, she has built a business supporting Māori and Pasifika clients through pre-travel logistics, language barriers, and recovery care.

Kia mataara

“I help support people, even pre-surgery, pre-treatment, pre-travel, support them with what they need. Talking to the hospitals, the surgeons, all the medical professionals as well as the ground suppliers.”

But McRae warns that whānau need to do their homework.

“Turkey for me, is one of the most incredible places. And for our people to feel supported when they’re here on the ground is, is critical.”

Medical experts in Aotearoa have previously cautioned against overseas procedures, noting there is no regulatory oversight for patients who travel offshore.

Post-operative complications can place strain on New Zealand’s health system, especially when follow-up care is needed.

In a written statement, ACC said that as of 3 April 2025, it had paid $7,683,148 for 809 accepted cosmetic medicine claims lodged between January 2020 and December 2024. Of those, $36,257 was paid out for six claims confirmed to involve treatment overseas.

For a group of keen Rotorua whānau seeking better health outcomes, the decision to travel halfway around the world for more affordable medical procedures than those offered at home was an easy one.

