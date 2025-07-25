Te Pāti Māori calls out decision to run by-election during Koroneihana

Te Pāti Māori co-leader, Rāwiri Waititi, is challenging the Government’s decision to hold a by-election for Tāmaki Makaurau at the same time as the koroneihana

Te Pāti Māori co-leader, Rāwiri Waititi, is challenging the Government’s decision to hold a by-election for Tāmaki Makaurau at the same time te ao Māori descends on Ngāruawāhia for the first anniversary of the koroneihana of Te Arikinui, Kuini Ngā Wai Hono i te Pō.

A by-election was triggered following the passing of Takutai Moana Natasha Kemp last month.

Currently, three candidates are vying for the seat: Labour’s Peeni Henare, Vision NZ’s Hannah Tamaki, and Oriini Kaipara for Te Pāti Māori.

Waititi says it was a complete oversight to schedule the vote during such a significant kaupapa, and that those responsible for setting the date should have known the koroneihana would take precedence.

Waititi says the overlap is more than just poor planning; it represents a deeper issue of state systems failing to recognise the importance of tikanga Māori.

He argues that significant kaupapa like the koroneihana should not be sidelined when setting national timelines.

“Kāre au e mōhio, koina hoki te āhua whakarite a ngā mahi a te Pākehā. Ko tēnei kaupapa, ia tau ia tau ka tū te koroneihana.

“Ahakoa koinei te mea tuatahi i tēnei wāhanga, kei te mōhio te Kāwanatanga, kei te tū ēnei mea i te wā kotahi.”

In New Zealand, the date for a by-election is set by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Here’s how it works:

When a seat in Parliament becomes vacant (due to resignation, death, or disqualification), the Speaker issues a writ for a by-election.

This writ must be issued within 21 days of the vacancy occurring (not counting weekends or holidays).

The Governor-General, acting on the advice of the Speaker, officially issues the writ for the by-election.

The writ includes the election date, which is usually decided in consultation with the Electoral Commission to ensure it meets logistical and legal requirements (e.g., allowing enough time for nominations and voting prep).

Te hui nui o te tau

The koroneihana is one of the most important annual events on the Kīngitanga calendar, marking the ascension of the Māori monarch to the throne.

This year’s commemoration is particularly significant, being the first anniversary of Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po’s reign.

Thousands from across the motu are expected to gather at Tūrangawaewae Marae in Ngāruawāhia, including iwi leaders, dignitaries, and political figures.

I want both in the House

On social media, Te Pāti Māori supporters have expressed strong backing for Oriini Kaipara and called for a clear run at the seat, suggesting Peeni Henare step aside, given he remains in Parliament via Labour’s party list.

Waititi acknowledged the strength of both candidates, saying he wants to see them both in Parliament, but believes there’s only one pathway to achieve that.

“Ko tāku e mea nei, kei te tautoko au i ngā mea e rua nei, nē? Kei te pīrangi au ki te kite i a Peeni Henare i roto i te whare nei, kei te pīrangi hoki au ki te kite i a Oriini ki roto i te whare nei.”

“Engari, kia kotahi anō te rautaki kia taea anō tātou te kite i tērā āhuatanga, me pōti mō Oriini.”