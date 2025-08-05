Māori media set for major shake-up

Te Māngai Pāho has released its Request For Proposal for Māori Broadcasting funding, with CEO Larry Parr calling it a “quantum leap” for Māori media.

Te Māngai Pāho has released its latest Request for Proposals (RFP), outlining how Māori news and current affairs producers can apply for funding. Chief executive Larry Parr says the proposal represents the most significant change to the Māori news and current affairs landscape to date.

The RFP includes a targeted boost for regional news providers, with a shift in the type of content expected. The agency is calling for more emphasis on hard news, rather than magazine-style programming and the implementation of a National Hub for Māori news.

“What we’re looking at doing here in the news space is focusing on news rather than magazine [style]. Yes, we will be working with those that might have a more magazine-type approach to ensure that there’s a minimum delivery of news content that is regional, regionally focused,” says Parr.

National hub proposed

This new initiative is aimed at strengthening the Māori news ecosystem. Its primary role will be to centrally store news content from regional providers and manage access for approved platforms and publishers.

It will allow regional providers to both contribute to and draw from a shared content pool. A total of $2 million has been set aside to deliver this service.

Parr says the current model encourages unnecessary competition.

“Too much energy and money [has gone] into trying to be the #1 in Māori news, and we should have been working much more smart around how can we get the best quality Māori news and current affairs for the motu.

Currently, regional providers such as Aukaha, Tahu News, Te Reo o Te Uru and Pūkaea share their content with Te Ao Māori News and Te Karere.

Current Affairs to be tightened

Parr says there is duplication across current Māori current affairs programming, and funding in this area will be scaled back. The aim is not to reduce the number of shows, but to encourage producers to seek alternative sources of support.

“I think that what people need to understand is that there’s still space in that current affairs space for all of the current programmes, provided that those that can are bringing other money to the table.”

In the last funding round, Te Māngai Pāho allocated $3,748,500 across four current affairs shows. This time, $3 million has been split: $1.8 million for a new fluent te reo Māori offering, and $1.2 million for receptive-level current affairs.

This shift could impact production companies currently reliant on full Te Māngai Pāho funding, with some expected to miss out if they cannot secure co-investment.

Applications for the RFP close on 29 August 2025, with contracts expected to be awarded in September.